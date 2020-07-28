Was Martha Stewart's pool pic a 'thirst trap'? Here's what she says

Martha Stewart knows she looked fabulous in the sultry pool selfie she recently shared on Instagram. But don't accuse the 78-year-old lifestyle guru of posting the pic as a "thirst trap."

"I don't even know what that is," Stewart told Entertainment Tonight. But after it was explained to her that a "thirst trap" is a social media post that's meant to sexually entice viewers, the former fashion model changed her mind.

"That's definitely a thirst trap," she said of the steamy pic. Stewart said she shared the photo because she "just thought I looked great coming out of the pool."

"My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, 'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good," she said.

As for how she stays in fantastic shape, the domestic diva, whose new HGTV series, "Martha Knows Best," debuts Friday, highly recommends a little adventure once in a while.

"Just eat well, exercise well, garden, climb mountains," she said. "I climbed Kilimanjaro. For goodness sake, I went up into the Himalayas. You have to do that kind of stuff. That's the kind of stuff that keeps one vibrant and young and it's important."

Stewart also joked that she intends to ignore her 79th birthday on Aug. 3.

"I'm finished with birthdays, darling," she quipped. "We're going backwards now."