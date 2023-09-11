Pork chops with pumpkin sauce, spiced apple coffee cake and more easy recipes to make this week

The official first day of fall may still be two weeks away, but we’ve been feeling a shift in the kitchen since the start of September. Don’t worry — we’re not going full pumpkin spice with the menu yet, but instead offering recipe options that will help you ease into autumn. Think shareable dishes to serve during football season and weeknight staples with a seasonal twist.

Whether you’re hosting fans at home or heading to a tailgate, you can’t go wrong with slow-cooker queso. This decadent dip can be made with Monterey Jack, Colby Jack or a shredded Mexican cheese blend depending on your and your guests' preferences. And while we’re on the topic of game day grub, we love a customizable chili bar station. Forget fussy food spreads — all you have to do is make one big batch, then set out the toppings DIY-style.

For easy dinners on busy weeknights, we’re taking two classics and turning the fall flavors up a notch with seasonal produce. Our pork chops are simmered in a brown butter-pumpkin sauce, and our skillet gnocchi is stuffed with sausage, peppers and onions. Plus, now that Granny Smiths are getting ripe, finish (or start) the day with a slice of spiced apple coffee cake and enjoy the warm aroma while it bakes.

​​An autumn harvest has never been easier now that you can order ingredients from Walmart through the shoppable recipes below. You can even score free delivery on orders $35 and up with a Walmart+ membership. Not a member? Now is a good time to sign up: New customers can snag $10 off their first three online pickup or delivery orders of $50 or more with code TRIPLE10.

What to cook this week

Gone are the days of babysitting your queso while it cooks. With this slow-cooker recipe, simply stir in the ingredients and let it sit for an hour and a half. Don’t even bother transferring it to a serving dish — the slow cooker works best to keep it warm!

This DIY chili bar is the upgrade your game day deserves. The recipe is easy and the setup is even easier — just put out bowls filled with toppings like sour cream, avocado, tomato, scallions, jalapeño slices or tortilla chips and let your guests serve themselves.

For a cozy fall dinner, look no further than our pork chops with brown butter-pumpkin sauce. It’s sweet, savory and spicy all at once thanks to the five-spice rub — you would never guess it takes under an hour to make.

Whether you prefer fresh, shelf-stable or frozen gnocchi, you can easily elevate the potato pasta of your choice with the addition of sausage, peppers and onions. It’s a classic combo for a reason, and all comes together quickly in a skillet.

The streusel is what truly makes this spiced apple coffee cake a repeat-worthy dessert. It’s a brown butter base, packed with chai spices and perfectly crunchy thanks to the addition of toasted walnuts (or pecans or almonds if you prefer).