Achieve game-day grub greatness with bacon jam burgers and shrimp-avocado crostini

When we say "Sunday night," you say "football"! This week, the New Orleans Saints are going head-to-head with the Carolina Panthers. The TODAY Food Loves Football series is gearing up for the matchup with pro-football-player-turned-chef Tobias Dorzon. He is cooking up crisp avocado crostini topped with garlicky shrimp and burgers with a spicy bacon jam.

I love this dish because it so easy to make and it's an elevated game-day appetizer. The garlicky shrimp, creamy avocado and crispy crostini come together for a pretty much perfect bite. They're a guaranteed crowd-pleaser!

Who doesn't love a great burger? Topping a juicy, grilled patty with jalapeño-bacon jam takes a regular beef burger to a new level. It's sweet, spicy and savory all at once!

