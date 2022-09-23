IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A fabric shaver, 'super balm' and more genius hacks for your everyday routine

Achieve game-day grub greatness with bacon jam burgers and shrimp-avocado crostini

Take football food to another level with bacon and jalapeño jam-topped burgers and flavorful shrimp and avocado crostini.
/ Source: TODAY
By Tobias Dorzon

When we say "Sunday night," you say "football"! This week, the New Orleans Saints are going head-to-head with the Carolina Panthers. The TODAY Food Loves Football series is gearing up for the matchup with pro-football-player-turned-chef Tobias Dorzon. He is cooking up crisp avocado crostini topped with garlicky shrimp and burgers with a spicy bacon jam.

Garlic Shrimp Crostini with Avocado
Get The Recipe

Garlic Shrimp Crostini with Avocado

Tobias Dorzon

I love this dish because it so easy to make and it's an elevated game-day appetizer. The garlicky shrimp, creamy avocado and crispy crostini come together for a pretty much perfect bite. They're a guaranteed crowd-pleaser!

Beef Burgers with Jalapeño-Bacon Jam
Get The Recipe

Beef Burgers with Jalapeño-Bacon Jam

Tobias Dorzon

Who doesn't love a great burger? Topping a juicy, grilled patty with jalapeño-bacon jam takes a regular beef burger to a new level. It's sweet, spicy and savory all at once!

If you like those football-friendly recipes, you should also try these:

Shredded Braised Brisket Sandwich
Helen Healey / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Shredded Braised Brisket Sandwich

Roze Traore
Easy Cheese Dip (Queso Dip)
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Easy Cheese Dip (Queso Dip)

Casey Barber
Tobias Dorzon