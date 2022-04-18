From a sheet-pan dinner to baked lasagna, 5 easy recipes to cook this week

TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created these recipes. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

It’s great to have a list of go-to dishes to turn to during the week, since they save you from having to think too much about dinner at the end of a long day. But after a while, our routine recipes can start feeling (and tasting) well ... routine.

It’s time to shake things up! Make weekday breakfasts, lunches and dinners something you’ll actually look forward to with five fun new recipe ideas that are as easy as they are appealing. Think: a fresh sheet-pan dinner (Less dishes to wash? We’re sold!), unique takes on family-friendly meals (including a welcome break from chicken fingers) and crowd-pleasing pasta recipes that you can heat and eat throughout the week.

This new batch of recipes will bring a whole new level of excitement to your weekday meals — without adding time, effort or stress. And the best part is, these recipes are shoppable, which means you can also save yourself a trip to the grocery store. Simply order the ingredients you need via Walmart in just a few clicks. (Walmart+ members can also score free delivery on orders $35 and up.)

What to cook this week

It’s said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but there’s no reason it can’t be nutritious and delicious. These easy oat cookies are chock-full of toasted nuts and coconut flakes, plus a tart and chewy combo of dried cranberries, blueberries and cherries. Imagine a hearty bowl of oatmeal or an energizing handful of trail mix … but in tasty cookie form.

Oh, lasagna. It’s one of those multi-step, hands-on, only-on-Sunday suppers that takes all day, right? Think again! Not only does this easy method make use of no-boil noodles, but it also calls for the noodles to be broken up and submerged in sauce (then — yum — smothered in spinach and cheese), so they cook to luscious perfection in barely 40 minutes.

Trying to observe meatless Monday (or Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday)? Pasta to the rescue! Bowlfuls of bowties make for an effortlessly elegant vegetarian dinner. Simply toss ‘em in a light cream sauce that's studded with earthy cremini mushrooms and sweet green peas.

Whether served as a main course or side dish, this simple, 30-minute sheet pan recipe (hello, quick cleanup) makes it easy and enjoyable to eat your vegetables! We love using broccolini, which has long and tender stems and sweet florets, but feel free to use regular broccoli, or even broccoli rabe.

It doesn’t get more kid-friendly than these cereal-crusted fish sticks. But trust us, this recipe has tons of adult appeal, too. Try switching up the cod for your favorite fish (even salmon would work) or spritzing the sticks with a bit of fresh lemon before dipping them in creamy tartar sauce or malt vinegar.