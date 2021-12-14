IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

On a budget? We found 45 gifts under $25 for your nearest and dearest

Crispy Cereal-Crusted Fish Sticks

Jocelyn Delk Adams
Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup crushed corn flakes
  • 1/3 cup panko crumbs
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning
  • 1/2-3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 pound cod fillets cut into 1-inch strips

    • Chef notes

    If your kids love fish sticks, definitely make them this perfectly crispy baked fish sticks recipe! They are crunchy and flavorful on the outside with tender fish right inside. I love making this recipe with cod, but most white fish and even salmon will work well with this recipe. Don't forget a wedge of lemon and some tartar sauce for serving! 

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 400 F. Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray liberally with nonstick cooking spray.

    2.

    Set up a dredging station. In a shallow bowl, whisk together corn flakes, panko crumbs, paprika, lemon pepper, salt and cayenne until combined. Add the flour to its own separate shallow bowl. In a third shallow bowl, whisk eggs and set aside. 

    3.

    To assemble, first dip fish in flour to coat both sides, then dip into eggs and finally dip into the cornflake mixture, then place on baking sheet. Repeat

    4.

    Once done coating all fish sticks, liberally spray tops of fish with additional cooking spray. Bake 12 to 14 minutes until crust becomes golden brown, or until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork.

