32 vegetarian and vegan recipes to cook for Earth Day

Save money, eat more vegetables and reduce your carbon footprint.

Delicious vegetable recipes for spring

April 19, 202105:10
By Erica Chayes Wida

More and more people are embracing the plant-based life — and for good reason.

Scientists and nutritionists alike find that eating habits in the Mediterranean diet and Planetary Health Diet have optimal benefits for both the body and the earth. Both styles of eating include hefty portions of vegetables, fruits and plant-based proteins like legumes and ancient grains, and little to no meat.

Whether you've been fully vegan for years and are looking for some new dishes to add to repertoire, eat vegetarian most days or eat meat every night and have no idea where to start, these straightforward yet flavorful recipes will be welcome additions to your weekly meal plan.

Vegetarian recipes

Baked Broken Lasagna Pasta with Spinach
Courtesy Adam Friedlander
Baked Broken Lasagna Pasta with Spinach

Yasmin Fahr

This recipe tackles the high-moisture of eggplant in a new way by treating them how one would cook mushrooms — without any oil or fat added — so that you can skip that step entirely and still end up with browned, creamy eggplant tossed in an Italian-style vinaigrette and other veggies.

Vegetarian Samosa-Style Potpies
Mark Weinberg
Vegetarian Samosa-Style Potpies

Nadine Nelson

The filling for these mini potpies is inspired by potato samosas, those delicious spiced dumplings that come fried in little triangular packets. Here, you bake the filling in ramekins with a puff pastry topper to create a simple and warming everyday meal.

Tsion's Shakshuka
Beejhy Barhany
Tsion's Shakshuka

Beejhy Barhany

Shakshuka is versatile and easy to make for brunch or dinner, it is packed with vitamins and proteins and is very flavorful. It's a delicious comfort food. Traditional shakshuka is usually made with tomatoes, but this 15-minute recipe from Tsion Cafe takes it to a different level with a sauce that includes Ethiopian-spiced vegetables.

Sautéed Baby Artichokes with Buttery Pan Sauce
Vidya Rao
Sautéed Baby Artichokes with Buttery Pan Sauce

Vidya Rao

Once you learn how to trim and cook this delicious spring vegetable, you'll see how quick they are to prepare. Baby artichokes are much smaller and cook faster, making them perfect for sautéing into caramelized goodness. Here, they are served with a buttery pan sauce, but you can also serve them with aioli, garlic butter or hollandaise.

Eggplant with Tomato, Broccolini and Mozzarella
Courtesy Adam Friedlander
Eggplant with Tomato, Broccolini and Mozzarella

Yasmin Fahr

There’s something very satisfying about digging out thick, funky-shaped, sauce-coated noodles, especially when they're coated in melted cheese. The dish calls for spinach but will taste wonderful with any leftover cooked veggies mixed in during the second half of the one-pot baked dish.

Katie Lee's Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Pasta
Lucy Schaeffer
Katie Lee's Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Pasta

Katie Lee Biegel

Anyone who loves a good, melted spinach artichoke dip, will love this Italian spin on the dish. The 20-minute meal is basically the same recipe as the classic dip but with pasta. What could be better?

Indian-Spiced Khichdi
Courtesy Kanchan Koya
Indian-Spiced Khichdi

Kanchan Koya

"When we had the tummy troubles, my mom would whip up a simple khichdi of rice and lentils with minimal spices and then up the spice ante for a dinner party-approved masala khichdi served with plain yogurt and a tangy spicy mango pickle," says Kanchan Koya.

This recipe is somewhere in the middle, perfect when you are looking for a quick comforting weeknight dinner that's light on effort, easy on your digestive system and big on flavor. It's topped with yogurt, but that can be skipped to make it completely vegan.

Veggie Chili Pizza
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Veggie Chili Pizza

Lazarus Lynch

Chili in the winter fulfills me in the comfort food department. Veggie chili is an even bigger win as there is no meat at all, yet it is perfectly chunky, rich and filling. This recipe is great for big families like Lazarus Lynch's. The cornbread crust is light on carbs and provides a nice base for the chili.

Al Roker's Vegetable Lasagna
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Al Roker's Vegetable Lasagna

Al Roker

This vegetarian lasagna, which is bubbling with gooey cheese, is Al's genius (and delicious) way to pack lots of vegetable servings into dinner.

Carrot and Ginger Soup with Carrot-Top Pesto
Courtesy Matt Abdoo
Carrot and Ginger Soup with Carrot-Top Pesto

Matt Abdoo

This soup is super bright and flavorful. The fresh ginger adds a touch of heat while the coconut cream keeps the dish cool and velvety. All you have to do is take out the Parm to make it vegan.

Sheet Pan Kimchi Fried Rice with Baked Eggs
Hetty McKinnon
Sheet Pan Kimchi Fried Rice with Baked Eggs

Hetty McKinnon

“Frying” rice in the oven, on a sheet pan, is not only possible, it actually produces the perfect amount of crisping. As with all sheet pan recipes, it’s the perfect throw-it-in-the-oven dish — simply toss your cold rice with veggies, kimchi and seasonings, spread it all onto a sheet pan and let a hot oven do the "frying" for you.

Spicy Miso Ramen
Candice Kumai / Kintsugi Wellness
Spicy Miso Ramen

Candice Kumai

This super oishii spicy ramen is made with basic pantry staples, such as miso paste and tahini. Candice Kumai loves adding extra Sriracha for heat and topping it all off with a slightly runny, soft-boiled egg.

Simple Italian Vegetable and Chickpea Stew
Laura Vitale
Simple Italian Vegetable and Chickpea Stew

Laura Vitale

Laura Vitale loves this recipe because it is so versatile. She never makes this stew the same twice — it's always changing based on what she has on hand, and it always comes out delicious! It's comforting and filling but also light, and can easily be made vegan without the cheese.

Baked Lemony Broccoli and Mushroom Pasta
Courtesy Adam Friedlander
Baked Lemony Broccoli and Mushroom Pasta

Yasmin Fahr

This deeply flavorful, silky pasta studded with broccoli, mushrooms and garlic is finished off with some breadcrumbs for crunch, soft dollops of creamy ricotta and quick-pickled peppers for a tiny bit of heat to balance it out.

Vegan recipes

Best-Ever Cauliflower Bolognese Spaghetti
Coco & Lala
Best-Ever Cauliflower Bolognese Spaghetti

Coco & Lala

A simple 30-minute meal, this Bolognese uses chopped cauliflower (or store-bought riced cauliflower) in lieu of meat. With rich seasonings and pasta sauce, it tastes just like the real thing, is kid-approved and very affordable. For extra protein, try a chickpea or lentil pasta instead of semolina.

Charred Cauliflower
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Charred Cauliflower

Kwame Onwuachi

This cauliflower puts all other preparations to shame. The spicy coconut syrup in this dish transports you to the islands while the romesco sauce is reminiscent of classic European cuisine. It's a truly globally inspired dish that will keep you going back for more.

Vegan Taco Mac and Cheese
Mike Smith / TODAY
Vegan Taco Mac and Cheese

Chloe Coscarelli

This vegan main is Hearty with a capital H! It’s kind of like a cross between tacos and mac and cheese — so definitely make it for your hungriest of friends and family members and just dare them to say vegan food isn’t filling.

Spicy Chinese Tofu with Scallions and Peanuts
Maggie Shi / TODAY
Spicy Chinese Tofu with Scallions and Peanuts

Maggie Shi

Tofu skeptics, prepare to be converted: Pressing the tofu to expel the water, then marinating it in soy sauce, rice wine vinegar and ginger, gives it an incredible amount of flavor.

Sheet Pan Masala-Spiced Veggie Bowl
Samah Dada
Sheet Pan Masala-Spiced Veggie Bowl

Samah Dada

"Growing up with dishes like chana masala, masala green beans or aloo gobi on rotation adjusted my lens on vegetarian cooking, and I now feel obligated by my soul to add a variety of delicious masala spices to any veggie dish I’m cooking," says Samah Dada. "When I cook for myself, I thrive on seasoning my veggies with cumin, turmeric and cayenne — heightening the flavor profiles and reminding me of the tastes of home."

Sunny's Black Bean Burgers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Sunny's Black Bean Burgers

Sunny Anderson

What's a Meatless Monday without a solid burger substitute sitting at the table? Sunny Anderson's black bean burgers are so hearty and satisfying, it's easy to forget they're not made out of beef. Oatmeal helps bind the burger and also adds bulk to the patties.

Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls
TODAY
Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls

Jenné Claiborne

"These are sweet enough to make you remember what a mess you’d make with the icing from a cinnamon roll as a little kid," writes Jenné Clairborne. "They're also delicious enough to put your 'healthy diet' rules on suspension for a few minutes, and then reject any bit of regret."

Thai Coconut Red Curry
Plantable
Thai Coconut Red Curry

Plantable

Coconut milk is a traditional ingredient in many Thai-style curries — it gives them their signature creaminess without actual dairy cream. A variety of vegetables and firm tofu make this dish filling while keeping it light enough for a summer supper.

Sweet Soy Tempeh (Tempeh Manis)
LOUISE HAGGER / CREDITS:PHOTOGRAPHY: LOUISE HAGGERFOOD STYLING: EMILY KYDDAD & PROP STYLING: ALEXANDER BREEZE
Sweet Soy Tempeh (Tempeh Manis)

Lara Lee

The sweetness of this dish is a trademark of central Java, a province of Indonesia. It's sticky with caramelized kecap manis and palm sugar, and perfectly balanced by the nutty flavor of crispy tempeh, the crunch of roasted peanuts and the gentle heat of the chile.

Vegan Lentil Chili
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Vegan Lentil Chili

Chloe Coscarelli

Hearty lentils and meaty mushroom take the place of animal protein in this rich chili. This healthy swap makes the dish so much better for you without leaving out any of the satisfying flavor or comforting texture from this cold-weather classic.

Sumac-Dusted Chana Masala
Mike Smith / TODAY
Sumac-Dusted Chana Masala

Kanchan Koya

Chickpeas and other legumes are packed with fiber and plant-based protein and therefore deeply satisfying and healthy. In fact, their regular consumption is associated with enhanced health and longevity! The spices in this recipe are not just belly-warming and flavor-enhancing but also help the digestibility of the legumes, which can be challenging for some. This dish improves over time so make extras and freeze for a quick and delicious weeknight dinner.

Kelewele (Fried Spicy Plantains)
Nassima Rothacker / Zoe's Ghana Kitchen
Kelewele (Fried Spicy Plantains)

Zoe Adjonyoh

Kelewele is a simple and quick side dish of spiced and fried plantain, and a common snack available from roadside chop bars and street-food vendors across Ghana. There are several variations across West Africa but it can be as simple as marinating the plantain in a mix of very finely chopped onion, grated fresh root ginger, chile flakes and salt.

Roasted Red Pepper Pasta
Samah Dada
Roasted Red Pepper Pasta

Samah Dada

This 25-minute meal is flavorful, light and balanced while remaining a plant-based, veggie-packed dinner or lunch that everyone will love. The roasted red peppers and garlic add a sweetness to the sauce that is undercut by the acidic tomatoes, lemon juice and spices.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
Amber St. Peter / Homestyle Vegan
Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

Amber St. Peter

These bars are freaky good. Packed with protein from the peanut butter, they’re basically a workout food … that’s how that works, right? They’re sweet, chewy, ooey-gooey and very worthy of your next Netflix marathon.

Sheet Pan Vegetable Coconut Curry Rice
Jerrelle Guy
Sheet Pan Vegetable Coconut Curry Rice

Jerrelle Guy

You're going to love this versatile rice medley. It's perfect for a weeknight meal because everything is conveniently mixed together, dumped right onto a sheet pan and ready to eat in 30 minutes.

Vegan Meatball Pizza
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Vegan Meatball Pizza

Chloe Coscarelli

This vegan-friendly pizza is a perfect weeknight fix and is quite the crowd-pleaser. It's an easy base to add to, as well, in case you're one of those people who eat pineapple on pizza and want to see how it goes with veggie meatballs. And don't get saucy, that's cashew cheese … not real mozzarella!

Sheet Pan Aloo Gobi
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
Sheet Pan Aloo Gobi

Priya Krishna

Aloo gobi — potatoes and cauliflower sautéed in spices — was a staple of Priya Krishna's upbringing. It’s simple to put together, pretty hands off, and its flavor to ease ratio is off the charts. Also, potatoes and cauliflower are truly exceptional at absorbing and enhancing seasonings.

Vegan Matcha-Dark Chocolate Cake
Mike Smith / TODAY
Vegan Matcha-Dark Chocolate Cake

Candice Kumai

Mashed ripe banana and Japanese ceremonial matcha powder make this cake this cake is one of the most beloved in Kumai's cookbooks. The banana adds sweetness and moisture and the matcha is packed with antioxidants and vitamins.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.