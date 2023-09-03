Is Starbucks open on Labor Day? Here's what to know

It’s hard to bid adieu to summer, but since Labor Day kicks off the start of the fall season, it ’s hard to be too mad that beach days and backyard cookouts are over for another year.

After all, there are so many amazing things to celebrate about autumn like hayrides, apple picking and, of course, Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte.

If you've got a craving for PSL and plan on making a pit stop at Starbucks to get your fix, you might be wondering if Starbucks is open on Labor Day.

Good news: We’ve got a latte good information for you on the subject. Like our java-inspired pun? We've got plenty more where those came from to help expresso our love of coffee.

But bad dad jokes aside, we’re here to ensure you get caffeinated this Labor Day and have everything you need to know about Starbucks’ 2023 store hours.

It's a tall order (yep, another corny pun; we just can't help ourselves), but here's the lowdown on if the coffee roaster will be open for business on Labor Day this year.

Is Starbucks open on Labor Day 2023?

Here’s some info that might, er, perk you up: Most Starbucks locations will be open for business on Labor Day this year. However, a Starbucks spokesperson tells TODAY.com that “store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.”

To ensure you don't miss out on your Labor Day Frappuccino, Starbucks recommends downloading its app for specific store information or to order ahead and pay.

You can also look up store hours and other details via the Starbucks store locator on the coffee roaster’s website, which you'll conveniently find right here.

Other stores open on Labor Day

If coffee is the opening act for a fun-filled day of shopping the plentiful Labor Day sales on mattresses, tech items and school essentials, then find out the latest on which stores will be open on the holiday below.

Find the list here.