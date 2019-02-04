Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Ching He Huang

Chef Ching He Huang is in the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite fortune-filled recipes for Lunar New Year. She shows us how to make crispy lemon chicken, sweet and sticky ribs, shrimp fried rice and watercress salad with oranges.

Get The Recipe

Chinese Lemon Chicken

Ching He Huang

This is a classic Chinese takeout recipe that's so easy to make at home. Serve the strips on skewers so people can easily dip them into the sauce.

Get The Recipe

Orange-Hoisin Pork Ribs

Ching He Huang

I love this recipe because it's so easy to make and a great crowd-pleaser. The orange juice and the hoisin marry very well giving the sticky ribs a delicious sweet and savory flavor.

Get The Recipe

Shrimp and Cabbage Fried Rice

Ching He Huang

I love to add cabbage to fried rice. It imparts a sweet crunchiness to the dish and, when paired with wok-fried garlic, it is some kind of wonderful!

Get The Recipe

Watercress, Walnut and Orange Salad

Ching He Huang

This salad is full of exciting flavors and textures. It has crunchy nuts, sweet citrus, crisp greens and salty dressing. Above all it's easy and healthy.

If you like those festive recipes, you should also try these:

Pork and Chinese Cabbage Pot Stickers
Clare Barboza / Chinese Soul Food by Hsiao-Ching Chou
Get The Recipe

Pork and Chinese Cabbage Pot Stickers

Hsiao-Ching Chou
Rice Cake and Dumpling Soup (Dduk Mandu Guk)
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Rice Cake and Dumpling Soup (Dduk Mandu Guk)

Judy Joo
Ching He Huang