Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 4, 2019, 1:28 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ching He Huang

Chef Ching He Huang is in the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite fortune-filled recipes for Lunar New Year. She shows us how to make crispy lemon chicken, sweet and sticky ribs, shrimp fried rice and watercress salad with oranges.

This is a classic Chinese takeout recipe that's so easy to make at home. Serve the strips on skewers so people can easily dip them into the sauce.

I love this recipe because it's so easy to make and a great crowd-pleaser. The orange juice and the hoisin marry very well giving the sticky ribs a delicious sweet and savory flavor.

I love to add cabbage to fried rice. It imparts a sweet crunchiness to the dish and, when paired with wok-fried garlic, it is some kind of wonderful!

This salad is full of exciting flavors and textures. It has crunchy nuts, sweet citrus, crisp greens and salty dressing. Above all it's easy and healthy.

If you like those festive recipes, you should also try these: