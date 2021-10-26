Chef notes

Turon and halo-halo are the most popular desserts in the Philippines. We know halo-halo was one of my first bites in the Philippines — and it's a wildly popular dish on my Pig & Khao menu here in NYC — but it's not the easiest dish to make. Turon, on the other hand, is much easier to make. It is like the dessert version of lumpia — a sweet spring roll filled with banana, jackfruit and brown sugar.

Swap option: This is traditionally made with a plantain-like banana called saba, which is a firmer banana. However, if you can't get that, you can just use a regular banana. Canned jackfruit can be subbed for fresh. You can serve as is or add an ice cream of your choice; I like vanilla.