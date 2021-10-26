IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop Steals & Deals bestsellers up to 87% off — cashmere, facial brushes, more

Turon (Crisp Banana Fritters)

SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
turon, filipino banana spring roll, banana lumpia
Kyoko Uchida / Alamy Stock Photo
Leah Cohen
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup (packed) light brown sugar
  • teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 16 spring roll wrappers, thawed and separated
  • 4 small ripe bananas, peeled, halved crosswise, then each half cut in half lengthwise
  • 4 slices jackfruit, cut into strips (optional)
  • 1 large egg beaten with 3 tablespoons cold water
  • 2 cups canola oil

    • Chef notes

    Turon and halo-halo are the most popular desserts in the Philippines. We know halo-halo was one of my first bites in the Philippines — and it's a wildly popular dish on my Pig & Khao menu here in NYC — but it's not the easiest dish to make. Turon, on the other hand, is much easier to make. It is like the dessert version of lumpia — a sweet spring roll filled with banana, jackfruit and brown sugar.

    Swap option: This is traditionally made with a plantain-like banana called saba, which is a firmer banana. However, if you can't get that, you can just use a regular banana. Canned jackfruit can be subbed for fresh. You can serve as is or add an ice cream of your choice; I like vanilla.

    Preparation

    1.

    Line a large plate or baking sheet with paper towels.

    2.

    Mix together the brown sugar and cinnamon in a shallow dish.

    3.

    Place a spring roll wrapper in front of you in a diamond shape lay down the banana and the jackfruit, if using, two-thirds of the way down from the top and sprinkle with a bit of the sugar mixture. Fold the sides and then roll up tightly from the bottom to the top to form a long cylinder. Brush the turon with egg wash to seal.

    4.

    Heat the oil over medium heat in a high-sided sauté pan or wok, until the oil begins to shimmer and reaches 350 F on an instant-read thermometer.

    5.

    Fry the turon in batches until golden-brown, turning once. Let drain on paper towels.

    Recipe courtesy of Lemongrass & Lime by Chef Leah Cohen with Stephanie Banyas. Avery Publishing an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC © 2020.

    Turon (Crisp Banana Fritters)

    Recipe Tags

    AsianFilipinoComfort FoodEntertainingDesserts

    More DessertsSee All

    Homemade Biscoff Cookies (Speculaas)

    Ghanaian Spiced Shortbread

    Craig's Aunt Marg's Banana Pudding

    Strawberry Shortcake Caramel Snaps

    Chocolate Pots de Crème

    Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake

    Lavender-Earl Grey Brown Butter Cookies

    Dylan Dreyer's Cream Cheese Cupcakes

    Joy Bauer's Chocolate-Peanut Butter Crunch Cups

    Dylan Dreyer's Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Dylan's Chocolate Chip Cookies