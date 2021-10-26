Ingredients
Chef notes
Turon and halo-halo are the most popular desserts in the Philippines. We know halo-halo was one of my first bites in the Philippines — and it's a wildly popular dish on my Pig & Khao menu here in NYC — but it's not the easiest dish to make. Turon, on the other hand, is much easier to make. It is like the dessert version of lumpia — a sweet spring roll filled with banana, jackfruit and brown sugar.
Swap option: This is traditionally made with a plantain-like banana called saba, which is a firmer banana. However, if you can't get that, you can just use a regular banana. Canned jackfruit can be subbed for fresh. You can serve as is or add an ice cream of your choice; I like vanilla.
Preparation1.
Line a large plate or baking sheet with paper towels.2.
Mix together the brown sugar and cinnamon in a shallow dish.3.
Place a spring roll wrapper in front of you in a diamond shape lay down the banana and the jackfruit, if using, two-thirds of the way down from the top and sprinkle with a bit of the sugar mixture. Fold the sides and then roll up tightly from the bottom to the top to form a long cylinder. Brush the turon with egg wash to seal.4.
Heat the oil over medium heat in a high-sided sauté pan or wok, until the oil begins to shimmer and reaches 350 F on an instant-read thermometer.5.
Fry the turon in batches until golden-brown, turning once. Let drain on paper towels.
Recipe courtesy of Lemongrass & Lime by Chef Leah Cohen with Stephanie Banyas. Avery Publishing an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC © 2020.