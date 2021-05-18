Chef notes

This simple chow mein dish is most commonly served at dim sum restaurants, where the noodles are fried on the spot in the traveling hot trolley. At home, this is a breakfast staple, made from scant pantry ingredients. I adore the addition of bean sprouts — I have vivid memories of my mum sitting in her cavernous armchair, diligently tailing each sprout (a step I usually skip because I lack her dedication). My mum also adds garlic chives, so when they are in season, throw in a handful for a distinct aromatic flavor. The dark soy sauce adds the signature caramel color to the noodles — if you don't have any, just use regular soy sauce or kecap manis. I've added a fried egg to amplify the breakfast feeling.

Technique tip: Don't overcook the noodles, cook until they are just tender and run under cold water to stop further cooking.

Swap option: Instead of dried egg noodles, use wheat noodles or rice vermicelli. Instead of gluten free dark soy sauce try regular soy sauce.

Special equipment: A wok gives you a nice smoky flavor, but a regular large skillet works just fine.