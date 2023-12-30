Is Starbucks open on New Year’s? Details on holiday hours

Happy New Year and cheers to 2024!

It's hard to believe another year has come and gone. If you're like most people, you've probably already started working on your list of resolutions. Although, at least according to some experts, the best resolution is to skip making resolutions altogether.

Either way, if you're looking to the year ahead and planning a new diet regimen, fitness goals or all the Christmas returns you still need to accomplish before settling into January, you may need a serious dose of caffeine to help sort it all out.

With that in mind, you might be wondering if Starbucks is open on New Year's. After all, everything's better with your favorite beverage in hand. It doesn't matter if you're a die-hard cold brew fan or lean more into the festive holiday drinks, what's important is ensuring you get what you need — stat.

To ensure your 2024 kicks off on the right foot, we've got everything to know on Starbucks' New Year's hours. To get the facts, TODAY.com reached out directly to the coffee roaster for the specifics and, without further delay, here they are.

What are Starbucks' New Year's hours?

Whether you're joining friends and family at a festive New Year's soiree or plan to treat yourself to special dinner out (or in), a pitstop at Starbucks just might be in the cards, especially if you're craving one of their many coffee drinks, specialty teas or food items.

Given that it's New Year's and all, a variety businesses and restaurants are closed or offer adjusted hours in observance of the holiday.

But what about Starbucks? Is Starbucks open on New Year's Eve? What about New Year's Day?

According to a spokesperson for the coffee chain, "Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs."

So, the answer is: Maybe.

To ensure that your local Starbucks is open for business, Starbucks recommends that customers check specific store hours, along with store openings and closings, using either the Starbucks' app or via the store locator which you'll conveniently find right here.

There you have it! Now, for another chorus of "Auld Lang Syne..."