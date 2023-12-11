IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Still searching for the perfect gift? These 46 top-rated toys will check everything off their list

  • Now Playing

    Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY

    24:47

  • Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned

    03:16

  • Cowboys QB talks mission to raise awareness of colorectal cancer

    05:23

  • More deaths blamed for salmonella outbreak from cantaloupes

    00:27

  • Widespread shortages of key prescription drugs spark concern

    03:34

  • How to improve your brain health: From sleep to diet and more

    05:08

  • Artificial sweetener vs. sugar: Which is better for you?

    03:31

  • Tips for maintaining healthy habits during the holidays

    04:45

  • Many couples share high blood pressure, new research suggests

    02:23

  • FAA creates special committee to address pilots’ mental health

    02:43

  • Woman turns diabetes diagnosis into life-changing institution

    06:33

  • Try this low-impact workout with high impact results

    04:00

  • How to develop and attract deeper connections with others

    07:11

  • Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media

    06:54

  • See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan

    04:26

  • Actions to take when common symptoms turn uncommon

    05:30

  • Novo Nordisk sues companies for ‘misbranding’ copycat Ozempic

    02:42

  • Pneumonia cases rise among kids: What are the symptoms?

    02:42

  • NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis

    06:26

Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout

04:05

Tonal coach Ackeem Emmons joins TODAY to share his 4-in-4 workout, which consists of four moves you can do in four minutes!Dec. 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY

    24:47

  • Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned

    03:16

  • Cowboys QB talks mission to raise awareness of colorectal cancer

    05:23

  • More deaths blamed for salmonella outbreak from cantaloupes

    00:27

  • Widespread shortages of key prescription drugs spark concern

    03:34

  • How to improve your brain health: From sleep to diet and more

    05:08

  • Artificial sweetener vs. sugar: Which is better for you?

    03:31

  • Tips for maintaining healthy habits during the holidays

    04:45

  • Many couples share high blood pressure, new research suggests

    02:23

  • FAA creates special committee to address pilots’ mental health

    02:43

  • Woman turns diabetes diagnosis into life-changing institution

    06:33

  • Try this low-impact workout with high impact results

    04:00

  • How to develop and attract deeper connections with others

    07:11

  • Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media

    06:54

  • See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan

    04:26

  • Actions to take when common symptoms turn uncommon

    05:30

  • Novo Nordisk sues companies for ‘misbranding’ copycat Ozempic

    02:42

  • Pneumonia cases rise among kids: What are the symptoms?

    02:42

  • NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis

    06:26

Tennessee tornadoes leave tens of thousands without power

Trump expands lead in in new poll previewing Iowa caucuses

Trump: ‘Nothing more to say’ in New York civil fraud trial

Israel’s Netanyahu says Hamas is at ‘beginning of the end’

University leaders under fire after antisemitism testimony

TODAY fan wins top prize in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell on ‘Anyone but You’ spider scare

Shop these mail-order food kits for anyone on your list

3 viewers share their family’s dessert recipes with Hoda & Jenna

Billy Porter says ‘Black Mona Lisa’ is his ‘magnum opus’

Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout

Holiday gift guide: The best toys for kids of all ages

Rosamund Pike talks living in mansion used in 'Saltburn'

Philly pizza shop chef is serving up slices — and second chances

How to lower your home heating bill while still staying warm

Super food hacks to add extra nutrition to your holiday treats

Hot travel deals on top winter getaway destinations

Matthew Goode on how he got out of a job with a Spielberg fib

Dylan Dreyer and her family search for the perfect Christmas tree

What to expect in the workplace and job market in 2024

TODAY fan wins top prize in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

Shop these mail-order food kits for anyone on your list

3 viewers share their family’s dessert recipes with Hoda & Jenna

Billy Porter says ‘Black Mona Lisa’ is his ‘magnum opus’

YouTuber Terrell Grice on how the stars aligned for his success

Candace Bushnell announces dating series for women 50+

'Leave the World Behind' author shares book picks for the holidays

Eric Stonestreet on 'Modern Family' reunion, getting engaged, more

TODAY fan warm getaway in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

How to become instantly approachable with expert tips

Holiday gift guide: The best toys for kids of all ages

'Leave the World Behind' author shares book picks for the holidays

Last-minute, TODAY exclusive deals on top holiday gifts

Exclusive deals on fan-favorite gifts sure to please all on your list

7 winter fashion items to stay stylish and warm all winter

Finish your holiday shopping today with these 6 gift ideas

Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

3 viewers share their family’s dessert recipes with Hoda & Jenna

Philly pizza shop chef is serving up slices — and second chances

Super food hacks to add extra nutrition to your holiday treats

Tex-Mex meatballs and Italian pork nachos: Get the recipes!

Celebrate Hanukkah with this recipe for latkes with herbed labneh

Holiday party sliders: Buffalo chicken, bacon cheeseburger

Purple sweet potato latkes: Get the recipe for Hanukkah!

Spice up the holidays with these festive Trinidadian recipes

Peanut butter cookie and rosemary olive oil cake: Get the recipes!

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares her family recipe for a raspberry tart