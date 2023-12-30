Is McDonald’s open on New Year’s? Details on holiday hours

Welcome to another new year! Yep, 2023 is in the rearview mirror and with 2024 comes a fresh start.

However you decide to celebrate the occasion, whether it's jotting down all your resolutions for the coming year or swinging by the drive thru for a cheeseburger with fries or Egg McMuffin, you might be wondering if McDonald's is open on New Year's.

After all, there's no better way to usher in a new year than with a few of your favorite food or drink items. If Mickey D's is your official go-to, knowing ahead of time whether or not you'll find the golden arches open and ready for business, is essential because, as we can all agree, showing up and discovering an empty parking lot is never anyone's idea of a good time.

Thankfully, TODAY.com reached out to get all the details on McDonald's New Year's hours this year to help ensure that 2024 kicks off on just the right note.

So, if you're headed out the door for your morning McGriddle, sausage biscuit with egg or hotcakes or, perhaps, an afternoon Quarter Pounder with Cheese, you'll want to read this first, just to be sure you don't miss out.

Here's what you need to know.

Is McDonald's open on New Year's Eve 2023?

Headed out with friends? Having the family over? Watching movies on the couch? Whatever you've got on the calendar this year to celebrate New Year's Eve, you might be wondering if McDonald's will be welcoming customers on the holiday.

According to a McDonald's spokesperson, "Hours vary by location, but most McDonald’s in the U.S. are open on holidays."

Which means, you guessed it, McDonald's will be open on New Year's Eve and serving customers in the final hours of 2023.

Is McDonald’s open on New Year’s Day 2024?

Designated a federal holiday, many people have Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 off from work, and a majority of banks and government offices are closed in observance of New Year's Day.

But what about stores and restaurants? While some are closed on New's Day, including Costco, many others are open for business.

Is McDonald’s open on New Year’s Day?

Yes, indeed. Just like other holidays, a majority of McDonald's restaurants will be open for business. But, keep in mind, hours may vary from store to store and some restaurants may be closed.

That means it's in your best interest to double check local store hours either via the McDonald's app or online before you head out the door.

To save you the time and trouble of looking them up yourself, you can find the McDonald's store locator right here.