12 foods to eat on New Year's for good luck

Looking for luck in 2023? It's time to hit the grocery store.

How South Carolina rice could help you live to 100

By Kait Hanson

New year, new luck? Let's hope so.

After the past few years, we want health, wealth and a heaping plate of good luck all year long. If that means gobbling up certain foods on New Year's Day, so be it.

Adrian Miller, the Soul Food Scholar, tells TODAY.com that it's important to celebrate foods across various cultures as we look toward 2023.

"It’s important because one can see the similarities of beliefs across cultures, the traditions are fun, and usually quite delicious," he says. "Also, one can learn a lot about a culture from such beliefs."

12 New Year's food traditions for luck

Miller shares the meaning behind popular New Years food traditions and where they originated:

Black-Eyed Peas (Europe)

Black-eyed peas symbolize either good luck or coins in the new year.

"My argument is that it’s a riff off the old 'first footer' tradition," Miller says. "The belief was that the first visitor who should cross your threshold in the new year is a dark-haired person with dark eyes. I see black-eyed peas as a substitute for the dark eyes."

Black-Eyed Pea Stew with Sausage
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Food & Wine

Rice (Asia)

Rice symbolizes prosperity.

"They swell — increase in size — and are numerous,” Miller says.

In the U.S., Hoppin' John, a traditional Southern dish of red peas and rice, is traditionally eaten on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. It is believed to bring good luck into the new year.

Hoppin' John with Carolina Gold Rice
David McLain
Get The Recipe

Rollen Chalmers

Pork (Europe)

Pork symbolizes good health and luck.

"Because pigs root forward with their snout and feet (or) hooves," Miller says.

4-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Kalua Pulled Pork
Dani Spies
Get The Recipe

Dani Spies

Cabbage and other leafy greens (Europe)

Cabbage and other leafy greens symbolize prosperity.

"They represent paper currency," Miller explains.

Slow-Braised Mustard Greens
Courtesy Paige Green
Get The Recipe

Bryant Terry

Noodles (Asia)

Noodles symbolize longevity.

"Noodles represent longevity in Asian cultures because they are so long," Miller says.

Chef Mark “Gooch” Noguchi, co-founder of Pili Group and Chef Hui, tells TODAY.com that noodles are paramount for good luck in the new year.

"In our house, we always eat soba at midnight for good luck," he says.

Spicy Soba Noodles
Candice Kumai / Clean Green Eats
Get The Recipe

Candice Kumai

Lentils (Europe)

Lentils symbolize prosperity.

“They swell (or) increase in size, (are) numerous, and the yellow color suggests gold coins,” Miller says.

Warm Lentil Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Palak Patel

Fish (Asia)

Fish symbolize luck.

"Fish are lucky, because fish swim forward and represent abundance," Miller says.

Whole Steamed Fish with Ginger and Scallion
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Joanne Chang

Osechi-ryōri (Japan)

Osechi-ryōri, traditional Japanese New Year foods, symbolize good luck.

"There are chefs in Japan who specialize in this," Noguchi tells TODAY.com of the multi-tiered food boxes. "They can make enough money in the new year season that they don't have to do anything else for the rest of the year."

Red-colored foods (Asia)

The color red symbolizes fortune.

"In many Asian cultures, red is auspicious, so dishes are colored that way," Miller says.

Char Siu (Cantonese Sweet and Sticky Barbecue Pork Chops)
Courtesy Jet Tila
Get The Recipe

Jet Tila

Dumplings (Asia)

Dumplings symbolize wealth, or a large, prosperous family.

Chinese Sausage, Shiitake and Garlic Chive Dumplings
Jenny Dorsey
Get The Recipe

Jenny Dorsey

Grapes (Spain and Latin countries)

Grapes symbolizes luck.

"Spain and several Latin countries eat grapes at midnight on New Year’s Day," Miller says. "One grape for each chime of the clock."

Grape Valley
Samantha Lauro
Get The Recipe

Garvey Alexander

Ozoni (Japan)

Ozoni, a special, miso-based soup enjoyed on New Year's Day in Japan, symbolizes luck.

"It's made with mochi," Noguchi says. "And filled with vegetables that all have meaning."

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a lifestyle reporter for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter.