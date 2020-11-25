Chefs share their top tips for a downsized Thanksgiving — and ways to give back

61% of Americans have scaled back their Thanksgiving plans due to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, according to a new poll by Axios-Ipsos. As a result, many of us are left grappling with how to pull off Thanksgiving feast with fewer cooks in the kitchen — and even fewer guests to feed.

The restaurant industry knows a thing or two about having to change plans due to the pandemic. Take a page from chefs from around the country who've shared their top tips for a deliciously unconventional Thanksgiving Day — including ways you can show gratitude and support to the farmers, chefs and servers who feed us all year long.

Matt Abdoo

Executive chef and owner of Pig Beach and Pig Bleecker in New York City

TODAY Illustration / Getty Images / Taylor Donohue

Best way to give back: Buy some virtual merch. Many local restaurants are selling hats, shirts, aprons and cookbooks that help provide financial relief to their employees.

Top Thanksgiving tip: Smaller celebrations give us a reason to get creative. Make a pumpkin roll with cream cheese filling instead of the traditional pumpkin pie — or make cupcakes or cookies that the kids can decorate.

Bobby Flay

Chef and owner of Gato in New York City

TODAY Illustration / Getty Images / NBCU

Best way to give back: If you can, buy half of your Thanksgiving dinner from a local restaurant.

Top Thanksgiving tip: Prepare your cranberry sauce today — add some Campari and grapefruit to give it a kick!

Darnell Ferguson

Chef and owner of SuperChefs in Louisville, Kentucky

TODAY Illustration / Courtesy of Darnell Scott / Getty Images

Best way to give back: Buy a gift card from a restaurant now to use later. Let them know they're appreciated and say "thank you."

Top Thanksgiving tip: Can't find a small turkey? Buy a large one and just cook the wings or the legs — it will cut your cooking time in half. You can save and freeze the breast for another time.

Tiffani Faison

Chef and owner of Sweet Cheeks, Tiger Mama, Fool's Errand and Orfano in Boston, Massachusetts

TODAY Illustration / Getty Images / Mike Diskin

Best way to give back: Order your Thanksgiving side dishes from your favorite restaurants.

Top Thanksgiving tip: Create leftovers as you cook! Don't halve a recipe for stuffing — only cook one batch on Thanksgiving and keep the other half in the fridge so you'll have fresh stuffing with your leftover turkey later in the week.

Samantha Fore

Chef and owner of TukTuk Sri Lankan Bites in Lexington, Kentucky

TODAY Illustration / Getty Images / Dennis Cahlo / Cary Allen Productions

Best way to give back: Buy produce and herbs from local farms for sides and table décor.

Top Thanksgiving tip: Try these two secret ingredients to amp up your meal: