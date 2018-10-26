Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Saying "no, thank you" to a serving of a food like boiled lima beans is easy — apologies to all the lima bean lovers out there ... all one of you.

But it's a totally different story when there's an offer for a big slice of chocolate layer cake, a cookie studded with chocolate chips or a fudgy brownie.

Since National Chocolate Day is on Sunday, Oct. 28, there's no better excuse to give into temptation. You are hereby granted permission to indulge.

To that end, here are 14 ooey, gooey and oh-so decadent chocolate recipes including cookies, cakes, brownies and more delicious desserts.

"When your chocolate need is urgent, this is the perfect small-batch brownie recipe just for you," chef Nigella Lawson told TODAY Food. Lawson always keeps a "stash" of takeout aluminum foil pans handy which are "just the right size for these."

There's a reason the TODAY Food team is obsessed with these cookies that are loaded with semi-sweet chocolate chips. They have everything a cookie needs: a perfectly browned and crispy exterior and a melty and gooey center — and chocolate, of course!

If it's good enough for a queen, then it's good enough for everyone else, right? "This cake is probably the only one that is sent into the royal dining room again and again until it has all gone," chef Darren McGrady, former personal chef to Queen Elizabeth II, told TODAY Food.

Only six ingredients are needed to make these rich mini flourless chocolate cakes. They're great to serve at a dinner party whether or not the guests prefer, or can only eat, gluten-free desserts.

Chocolate truffles tucked into the batter create the lava centers of these ultra decadent molten chocolate cakes. The best part is that they can be made in a microwave in only 10 minutes!

This dessert may look like it took a lot of work to make but it's made with instant pudding and a box cake mix. It's so impressive that no one will suspect that it wasn't made entirely from scratch.

Making fudge is way easier than it seems, especially when the slow cooker does most of the the work. Simply toss in chocolate chips, heavy whipping cream, honey and vanilla extract. The hardest part is resisting the urge to dig in before it's finished cooling. It's perfect to bring to a party or as a holiday gift.

Take cheesecake to the dark side with a decadent swirl of chocolate. Using a slow cooker ensures that the dessert's texture is super silky and luscious thanks to the steady, moist heat. To keep the cake from cracking, allowing it to sit in the slow cooker for an hour after it's cooked to ensure it cools gradually.

"Chocolatiers are always looking for the next big ingredient for their creations," cookbook author Grace Parisi told TODAY Food. "The secret ingredient here is toasted panko breadcrumbs. The texture of the breadcrumbs is light and crispy, and when toasted, it lends a lovely crunch and almost nutty flavor to these super-simple chocolate drops."

Whip up a batch of this creamy, homemade chocolate pudding that's way better than the store-bought stuff. It can be enjoyed plain, with some banana slices or turned it into an easy s'mores-like dessert with crumbled graham crackers and toasted marshmallows.

Studded with mini chocolate chips and enrobed in a layer of smooth chocolate, these vegan and gluten-free bites are chewy and have just the right amount of sweetness. They're also grain-free and free of any refined sugars. People who love the combination of peanut butter and chocolate can also swap in the spread for the almond butter in this easy recipe.

Yes, these are made with avocados. The surprising ingredient deepens the chocolate flavor and adds an amazing creaminess. Eating just one of these brownie bites is super satisfying because they're so rich and fudgy.

The reason this cake is so perfect is because all of the elements balance each other well. The moist chocolate cake is only lightly sweet so it is acts as a delicious foil to the much sweeter (and richer) creamy ganache. It's perfect for holidays, birthdays or, heck, any day that some chocolate is necessary — which would be every day, actually ...

Happy National Chocolate Day!