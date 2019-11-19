Jill Martin’s Deals We Love extravaganza lives on! Save up to 92% on holiday must-haves for the entire family

The best turkey gravy recipes for Thanksgiving

Go crazy for good gravy.
Image:
Shutterstock

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

On Thanksgiving, a silky gravy may be just as important as the turkey. For some, it's even more important.

Gravy is a must-have condiment to help put the icing on the cake for other stars of the spread. Whether folks prefer a classic sauce made with just the drippings, something thickened by a buttery roux or just want to try something more unique, there are plenty of ways to master the art of a lump-free, smooth and savory gravy.

Curtis Stone shows how to make turkey gravy (without the lumps)

Nov. 2, 201503:22

Here are some of TODAY Food's favorite gravy recipes for the biggest food holiday in the U.S.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.
Cider and Apple Gravy with Golden Raisins
Shutterstock
Get The Recipe

Cider and Apple Gravy with Golden Raisins

Seamus Mullen

For those looking for something new, this is a riff on a classic gravy, but it includes the natural sweetness of apples, raisins and cider. The gravy is also free of gluten and low-carb.

Make-Ahead Gravy with Port Wine
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Make-Ahead Gravy with Port Wine

Melissa Clark

Port wine gives a light sweetness and deep color to this sophisticated make-ahead gravy.

Wild Mushroom Gravy with Sherry and Pine Nuts
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Wild Mushroom Gravy with Sherry and Pine Nuts

Seamus Mullen

Use shallots, garlic, wild mushrooms and sherry to elevate your gravy. This recipe tastes wonderful on top of any Thanksgiving roast (like beef or pork), as well as other dishes throughout the fall and winter months.

White Wine and Herb Gravy with Bacon
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

White Wine and Herb Gravy with Bacon

Seamus Mullen

What will take your turkey to new heights? Bacon, duh! The rich saltiness is balanced with the bright punch of fresh herbs and a sweet and tart Riesling pairs perfectly with the natural fattiness of bacon.

Roast Turkey with Sage Brown-Butter Gravy
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Roast Turkey with Sage Brown-Butter Gravy

Curtis Stone

This sage and brown butter gravy has all of the best flavors of fall in one succulent sauce. You'll need drippings from the turkey, butter, a little salt and pepper and fresh sage leaves, which crisp slightly in the sautéed butter.

Quick Turkey Gravy
Michael-John Wolfe / Shutterstock
Get The Recipe

Quick Turkey Gravy

Elizabeth Heiskell

This easy gravy is great if you don't have drippings from your turkey. Even if you fried your bird or bought your turkey pre-cooked, you can still have amazing gravy.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is a New York City-area based journalist and food writer obsessed with culture, poetry and travel. Follow her work on Contently.