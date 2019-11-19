On Thanksgiving, a silky gravy may be just as important as the turkey. For some, it's even more important.

Gravy is a must-have condiment to help put the icing on the cake for other stars of the spread. Whether folks prefer a classic sauce made with just the drippings, something thickened by a buttery roux or just want to try something more unique, there are plenty of ways to master the art of a lump-free, smooth and savory gravy.

Here are some of TODAY Food's favorite gravy recipes for the biggest food holiday in the U.S.

For those looking for something new, this is a riff on a classic gravy, but it includes the natural sweetness of apples, raisins and cider. The gravy is also free of gluten and low-carb.

Port wine gives a light sweetness and deep color to this sophisticated make-ahead gravy.

Use shallots, garlic, wild mushrooms and sherry to elevate your gravy. This recipe tastes wonderful on top of any Thanksgiving roast (like beef or pork), as well as other dishes throughout the fall and winter months.

What will take your turkey to new heights? Bacon, duh! The rich saltiness is balanced with the bright punch of fresh herbs and a sweet and tart Riesling pairs perfectly with the natural fattiness of bacon.

This sage and brown butter gravy has all of the best flavors of fall in one succulent sauce. You'll need drippings from the turkey, butter, a little salt and pepper and fresh sage leaves, which crisp slightly in the sautéed butter.

This easy gravy is great if you don't have drippings from your turkey. Even if you fried your bird or bought your turkey pre-cooked, you can still have amazing gravy.