22 Amazon travel essentials you need before your next trip — starting at $8

Danielle Brennan

Danielle Brennan is managing editor for TODAY Digital and is based in New York City. She has contributed to several special TODAY.com series including "Murals around the world capture George Floyd and his last words," "20 Latino Artists to Watch," "How Minneapolis faith leaders helped a community heal" and has overseen stories ranging from pop culture, Asian American culture, Latino culture, Black culture, LGBTQ and more. She loves all things pop culture, books, TV and essays. She's most proud of her personal essay about being a biracial woman and how Meghan Markle helped her embrace her mixed-race identity.

Latest from Danielle Brennan

today

/

Celebrate Black History

28d ago

today

/

Celebrate Black History

What does Black history mean to you? 17 celebrities share their empowering answers

Tia Mowry, Naomi Osaka, Stacey Abrams, Sheryl Lee Ralph and many other Black celebrities reveal what Black history means to them.

today

/

News

300d ago

today

/

News

Houses of healing: How Minneapolis faith leaders helped a community move forward

1 year after George Floyd's murder, faith leaders in Minneapolis describe their efforts to help a community heal.

today

/

News

303d ago

today

/

News

George Floyd remembered in murals around the world

George Floyd and the words "I can't breathe" are depicted in street art and murals throughout the United States and globe.

today

/

News

304d ago

today

/

News

How George Floyd's death has changed your world

George Floyd died one year ago. TODAY viewers tell us how the death of George Floyd shifted their world.

today

/

News

325d ago

today

/

News

How has the world changed for you since the death of George Floyd?

It will almost be a year since the death of George Floyd and the moment Gianna Floyd said, "Daddy changed the world." TODAY wants to know what are the changes you see in your world.

today

/

News

338d ago

today

/

News

Tell TODAY: How do you answer the question 'What are you?'

TODAY wants to know your answer to a question that is often posed to learn about a person's ethnic or racial background.

today

/

Your money

799d ago

today

/

Your money

TODAY Money Challenge: Get CNBC's Sharon Epperson's tips for financial success

Learn how to manage your money better in 2020!

today

/

Pop Culture

802d ago

today

/

Pop Culture

Win a chance to go to Universal Studios Japan and visit Super Nintendo World

Submit a video sharing why you're a huge Nintendo fan and deserve to visit this new Nintendo-themed entertainment park!

today

/

Good News

835d ago

today

/

Good News

Tell TODAY something good! Share stories about unsung heroes, forgiveness, generosity

Hoda Kotb is on the hunt for stories that will make us smile.

today

/

Style

865d ago

today

/

Style

Our next live Ambush Makeover on the Plaza is: March 5

Come down to the plaza for a chance to get a new look!

today

/

Music

899d ago

today

/

Music

International Day of the Girl TODAY concert: What you need to know

You won't want to miss out on this amazing day which will include a performance by Alessia Cara!