Danielle Brennan is managing editor for TODAY Digital and is based in New York City. She has contributed to several special TODAY.com series including "Murals around the world capture George Floyd and his last words," "20 Latino Artists to Watch," "How Minneapolis faith leaders helped a community heal" and has overseen stories ranging from pop culture, Asian American culture, Latino culture, Black culture, LGBTQ and more. She loves all things pop culture, books, TV and essays. She's most proud of her personal essay about being a biracial woman and how Meghan Markle helped her embrace her mixed-race identity.