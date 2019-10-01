On Oct. 11, TODAY is teaming up with Grammy-winning singer Alessia Cara for a special event on the plaza to empower and celebrate girls all over the world in honor of International Day of the Girl!

Alessia Cara is teaming up with TODAY for a special Day of the Girl concert on October 11th!

Cara, the artist behind such hits as "Scars To Your Beautiful," "Growing Pains" will take the TODAY concert stage for a special performance. The fun doesn't stop there; make sure to look out for surprise guests all morning long!

Make sure to be part of the experience via social with the hashtag: #AlessiaCaraTODAY.

Want to get up close and be front and center for this special day? Fill out the form below for a chance at Fan Passes.

Fan Pass Process info:

A limited number of Fan Passes are distributed via a digital lottery system. Register above for a chance to receive a Fan Pass, giving you and one guest priority access to the show. For more information about Fan Passes, visit our FAQs page.

If you don't receive one though you can still attend the concert via the General Admission line.

A limited number of Fan Passes are available by advance request via a digital lottery system. Guests who receive the Fan Pass will be notified by email about one week prior to the scheduled concert date. Each Fan Pass is valid for 2 guests. Please note admission is not guaranteed unless guests follow all Fan Pass instructions and arrive to check in by 6 a.m. Passes are non-transferrable. ID is required at check-in. If you do not receive a Fan Pass, you can still join the general admission line on the morning of the concert.