Win a chance to go to Universal Studios Japan and visit Super Nintendo World

Do you love the classic Nintendo games that feature Super Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser and many more? Was Nintendo's legendary world and adventures your first experience with video games? Or maybe you introduced Nintendo to your kids and now you play together.

Universal Studios Japan wants to send one winner and three guests to visit Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, when it opens later this year.

Super Nintendo World is an expansive themed area featuring Nintendo’s legendary worlds, characters and adventures. It will be filled with incredibly fun rides, shops, a restaurant and interactive gameplay throughout the land.

All you have to do is fill out the form below and submit a two-minute-or-less video sharing why you love Nintendo and deserve a chance to visit this new Nintendo-themed entertainment park.

Then on February 19th, five people who are already in the New York area will come to TODAY and complete on the plaza for a chance to win the trip to Japan.

Please read the official rules before submitting your entry.

You must be 18-years-or older to participate in this contest.

Please note: The maximum size for a video is 300MB.