Murals around the
world capture
George Floyd and
his last words
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd cried out the words "I can't breathe" while Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. His death stunned people everywhere and made us think about the world in which we live.
These artists used their talent to capture a moment in time and ensure George Floyd will live on.
Here are various murals and reflections from artists around the world.
“I hoped that with my mural, the people who live in societies [where] the police are a bit more 'educated' or less racist see that we have a big problem in America and they can feel empathy.”
“Sometimes as an artist, your aim is to create change in the eyes of the protesters and the people dealing and fighting with the issues. For me it was a larger picture. I want the children of today to grow up remembering the images we created in hopes that these instances of vivid reality will shape the way they move forward in life and grow up with a better world than we have currently.”
“I’ve been painting fallen officers for 17 years. When I saw the way they were painting all officers as bad, I thought I had to do something to bridge the gap between the community and the men in blue who served and protected our community.
“I decided to honor and pay tribute to George Floyd by doing a mural for the family and also to connect the NYPD officers to my community.
“Going forward, I hope we don’t have to protest or wait for another George Floyd case for us to get justice when something happens. ”
“What happened to George Floyd was horrific. It shouldn’t have happened this way but unfortunately, it happened that way. It’s not right, it’s not fair."
Kenny Altidor
“I wanted people to see that even though he was gone and couldn’t breathe in the moment and his life was taken, that in his death, his voice was heard by all of us.”
A mural of George Floyd is painted on a wall along Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado.
