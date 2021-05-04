How has the world changed for you since the death of George Floyd?

We all remember the moment: Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, sat on the shoulders of her father’s close friend, Stephen Jackson, smiled, spread her arms wide and said, “Daddy changed the world.”

This short but powerful moment went viral. It captured the harsh reality of racial injustice and unfortunate juxtaposition that through tragedy can come triumph and change.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson carries George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, after speaking about his death in Minneapolis police custody, at the Minneapolis City Hall, in Minneapolis on June 2. Lucas Jackson / Reuters

Some felt Gianna's words finally became true when Derek Cauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death. Others felt, there is still work to be done in light of the recent deaths of Daunte Wright, Andrew Brown Jr, and others.

TODAY wants to know: How has the world changed for you? Or what ways do you feel the world has changed?

Fill out the form below and you may be contacted by a producer to use your answer in an upcoming segment or featured here on TODAY.com.