Tell TODAY: How do you answer the question 'What are you?'

With the number of mixed-race families in America steadily increasing more and more are being asked the controversial question: "What are you?" It's a question often directed to people whose ethnicity or facial features are difficult to categorize. TODAY wants to know: How do you answer the question "what are you?" How do you choose to self-identify?

There are no right or wrong answers. We want to give you this space and opportunity to answer that question however you see fit. Fill out the form below and you may be contacted by a producer to use your answer in an upcoming project. We can't wait to see your responses and thank you for sharing it with us!