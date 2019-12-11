Sign up for our newsletter

Hoda Kotb is kicking off a new series — "Tell Me Something Good TODAY" — about people and stories that will make you smile. But before it launches, we need your help.

We want to hear about people who are overcoming incredible odds, changing the world in unique ways, banding together to make a difference and rising above obstacles. Or maybe it's a story about second chances, forgiveness and generosity — or it just makes you smile.

If you have a story to share, email SomethingGoodTODAY1@gmail.com with the following information:

Name/Contact/Address for the story subject (if available)

