TODAY Money Challenge: Get CNBC's Sharon Epperson's tips for financial success

Do you want to whip yourself into better financial shape for the new year? Did you look at your finances in 2019 and wonder where your money went? Ready to set a budget and keep your money in order in 2020?

Lucky for you, CNBC senior personal finance correspondent Sharon Epperson has weekly tips and resources to help you. Check them out below:

Week 1: Keep track of where your money is going

Calculate your net worth

Create a simple budget

Keep track of every expense you pay this week. Try the 60% solution.

Week 2: Get rid of 1 recurring expense

Skip at least one or more impulse purchases.

This can help you figure out what to eventually cut from your spending.

Tips and resources

Try cutting out one recurring expense this week, and skip at least one impulse purchase — more if you usually make a lot. You may be surprised by how much you can save by taking these steps.