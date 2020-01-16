TODAY Money Challenge: Get CNBC's Sharon Epperson's tips for financial success

By Danielle Brennan
Do you want to whip yourself into better financial shape for the new year? Did you look at your finances in 2019 and wonder where your money went? Ready to set a budget and keep your money in order in 2020?
Lucky for you, CNBC senior personal finance correspondent Sharon Epperson has weekly tips and resources to help you. Check them out below:
Week 1: Keep track of where your money is going
- Calculate your net worth
- Create a simple budget
- Keep track of every expense you pay this week. Try the 60% solution.
Hoda and Jenna kick off the ‘TODAY Money Challenge’Jan. 6, 202004:27
Week 2: Get rid of 1 recurring expense
- Skip at least one or more impulse purchases.
- This can help you figure out what to eventually cut from your spending.
TODAY Money Challenge: How to get financially fit in 2020Jan. 13, 202005:02
Tips and resources
- Try cutting out one recurring expense this week, and skip at least one impulse purchase — more if you usually make a lot. You may be surprised by how much you can save by taking these steps.
- Here are few tools to help you keep track of where your money is going: Net Worth Worksheet, IRS Withholding Calculator, Budget Calculator. Some additional tips from Sharon Epperson: First, calculate your net worth. Next, determine if the correct amount of tax is being withheld from your paycheck. Then, create a simple budget. (Hint: Start by keeping track of every expense that you pay this week.)