“The murder took place just two miles from the synagogue, three blocks from where I live,” Rabbi Michael Adam Latz from Shir Tikvah Congregation in Minneapolis told TODAY. “This happened in our neighborhood, where I live.”

The local Bahá’í community also was impacted by George Floyd’s murder; the Bahá’í Center of Minneapolis is located one block away from where it happened.

“It stirred us to respond,” David Ingham, a member of the Bahá’í center, told TODAY. “Unity of humanity is such a central principle.”

In-person activities at the Bahá’í center were suspended due to COVID-19, but the center organized Zoom gatherings and online study sessions about racial justice and unity in the United States. Some members of the Bahá’í community regularly joined daily gatherings at George Floyd Square and coordinated volunteers to help at the site.