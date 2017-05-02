Sangria 6 ways, because we can't get enough of this pitcher cocktail

share tweet pin email

Sangria is the ultimate make-ahead drink for Cinco de Mayo or for any night that calls for juicy, boozy refreshment. Just mix up a pitcher a day in advance, refrigerate it overnight, then add ice and seltzer when you're ready to serve it. But instead of sticking to the basic sangria — with its predictable oranges, apples and grapes — swap in these one of these fresh combinations of fruits, herbs and even vegetables to make a sensational drink you'll crave all spring and summer long. Here are six sangria recipes to try.

Try this twist on sangria for a sweet pitcher drink that's perfect for sipping with friends.

Combine mint, cucumber and white wine for this refreshing drink.

Pineapple and mango make this sangria tart, sweet and simply heavenly. Stick one of those tiny umbrellas in there and you're good to go!

Herbs... berries... wine... it's the kind of threesome we can get down with. Try this delicious spin on sangria!

Give your sangria a little twist with this delicious version. Try it was a dry rosé from Provence; and if you can't find Champagne grapes, just use whatever grape variety you can find.

Imagine sitting on your porch on a sunny day drinking sangria. No matter where you are, this delicious version will take you there!

Note: Each of these sangrias serves 6. To make the simple syrup for these recipes, simmer together 1/4 cup granulated sugar with 1/4 cup water in a saucepan over medium heat, whisking until the sugar dissolves. Let the syrup cool to room temperature before using.

This article was originally published on April 29, 2016.