Super Bowl is right around the corner, and if you’re planning a party or attending one, there is no better finger food to serve than crowd-pleasing chicken wings. Take it up a notch and try one of these Pinterest-approved recipes that will be a guaranteed party hit. From sweet to spicy, slow cooker to oven baked, we have a recipe for every craving.

This blogger claims these are the best chicken wings ever, and we can’t argue. Loaded with parmesan, basil and spices and dipped in a blue cheese mustard dressing, these wings are simply divine.

These Asian-fusion style wings are marinated in a quick and easy Thai sauce and baked in the oven instead of fried. With a ten-minute prep time, this is the perfect last-minute recipe.

Perfectly crispy skin and juicy chicken on the inside — these wings scream delicious. What makes these chicken wings so great? Baking powder! The ingredient will transform baked wings and give them that crispy, crunchy texture that you want.

One bite of these delicious, crispy hot wings will have your taste buds on fire. So, if you are a fan of spicier foods, this is the wing recipe for you. It's perfectly balanced with a cooling mint yogurt dipping sauce.

Nothing is better than tender, barbecue chicken wings, and this recipe doesn’t disappoint. Pinned over 7000 on Pinterest, it’s clear why this recipe is so popular. Add the ingredients to your slow cooker, simmer for 4 hours, and voila! You have a perfect barbecue chicken for game day.

Sweet meets spicy in this incredible wing recipe from Damn Delicious. With a prep time of 15 minutes and a cook time of just over 30 minutes, you’ll have a game day snack in no time!

Who knew Coca-Cola could be used for a chicken recipe? These baked chicken wings have a Coca-Cola based sauce that is tangy, sweet and delightful.

This blogger claims these are the easiest wings you will ever make. Adding the chicken to the slow cooker allows the flavors really soak into the chicken. Loaded with garlic, honey, soy sauce and other spices, the flavor of these wings are certain to delight.

Can’t choose between sweet or spicy? Then these are the wings for you! A delectable combination of traditional spicy buffalo hot sauce combined with sweet honey and molasses makes these wings extra special.

For more game day recipes, check out our Pinterest board: