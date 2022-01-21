Ingredients
Chef notes
This is everything I crave about Chinese takeout chicken — in wing form. It's sweet, sticky, spicy and the sesame seeds give it an incredibly nutty finish.
Swap option: Orange juice concentrate can be swapped for regular orange juice.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 350 F.2.
Combine wings with orange juice and oil, and toss until coated. Place onto a large baking sheet fitted with a cooling rack in a single layer and roast for 30 minutes. Flip the wings halfway through, until the wings are golden and crisp.3.
In a small saucepan, combine soda, Sriracha, sugar, butter, garlic and orange zest. Season with salt and bring to a boil, whisking until all ingredients are fully combined. Bring to a simmer and let reduce by half, stirring occasionally, about 20 minutes.4.
In a large, clean bowl, toss wings in sauce with an abundant amount of sesame seeds. Garnish with scallions and serve.