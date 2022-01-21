IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Spicy Sesame-Orange Wings

SERVINGS
2-3
RATE THIS RECIPE
(5)

Try these unique flavors to step up your game-day wings

Jan. 21, 202204:21
Tiffani Faison
Ingredients

  • 2 pounds chicken wings
  • 1/2 cup orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 2 cups orange soda
  • 1/2 cup Sriracha
  • 1/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon fresh garlic, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon orange zest
  • salt, to taste
  • 4 tablespoons roasted sesame seeds
  • 1/2 cup sliced scallions, for garnish

    • Chef notes

    This is everything I crave about Chinese takeout chicken — in wing form. It's sweet, sticky, spicy and the sesame seeds give it an incredibly nutty finish.

    Swap option: Orange juice concentrate can be swapped for regular orange juice.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Combine wings with orange juice and oil, and toss until coated. Place onto a large baking sheet fitted with a cooling rack in a single layer and roast for 30 minutes. Flip the wings halfway through, until the wings are golden and crisp.

    3.

    In a small saucepan, combine soda, Sriracha, sugar, butter, garlic and orange zest. Season with salt and bring to a boil, whisking until all ingredients are fully combined. Bring to a simmer and let reduce by half, stirring occasionally, about 20 minutes.

    4.

    In a large, clean bowl, toss wings in sauce with an abundant amount of sesame seeds. Garnish with scallions and serve.

    Spicy Sesame-Orange Wings

    Recipe Tags

    ChickenComfort FoodEntertainingSuper BowlTailgatingAppetizers

