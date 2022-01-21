This is everything I crave about Chinese takeout chicken — in wing form. It's sweet, sticky, spicy and the sesame seeds give it an incredibly nutty finish.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Combine wings with orange juice and oil, and toss until coated. Place onto a large baking sheet fitted with a cooling rack in a single layer and roast for 30 minutes. Flip the wings halfway through, until the wings are golden and crisp.

3.

In a small saucepan, combine soda, Sriracha, sugar, butter, garlic and orange zest. Season with salt and bring to a boil, whisking until all ingredients are fully combined. Bring to a simmer and let reduce by half, stirring occasionally, about 20 minutes.

4.

In a large, clean bowl, toss wings in sauce with an abundant amount of sesame seeds. Garnish with scallions and serve.