Jan. 21, 202204:21
Tiffani Faison
Ingredients

  • 2 pounds chicken wings
  • tablespoons salt
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh garlic
  • 1/2 cup grade B maple syrup
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped fine
  • 4 tablespoons chopped parsley, for garnish

    • Chef notes

    This is an elegant sauce that gives wings a sophisticated touch. I love the tang of the vinegar with the heat of black pepper and earthiness of the rosemary. It elevates wings from your average game day grub to a fancy football-friendly food.

    Technique tip: Make sure the sauce comes to a glaze consistency.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 400 F.

    2.

    Season chicken wings with salt, place onto a large baking sheet fitted with a cooling rack in a single layer and roast in the oven for 30 minutes. Flip the wings halfway through, until the wings are golden and crisp.

    3.

    Heat butter until bubbling, add pepper and garlic, and cook for 15 seconds, taking care to not let the garlic burn. Add the maple syrup, chicken broth and vinegar, and let simmer until reduced by half. Add the rosemary and bring to a glaze consistency.

    4.

    Coat the cooked wings in the glaze, finishing with parsley.

    Maple-Black Pepper Wings

    Recipe Tags

    ChickenEntertainingSuper BowlTailgatingAppetizers

