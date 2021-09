Joining the TODAY family back in 1980, Willard Scott had a lasting impact of the show and his fans. Al Roker shares some of his favorite memories of the man he called a second father, and Jenna Bush Hager talks about Willard’s friendship with her grandmother, first lady Barbara Bush. There are also special tributes from Tom Brokaw, Jane Pauley and Katie Couric.Sept. 7, 2021