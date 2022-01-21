Why a ‘primal mom scream’ can help with managing stress
A group of moms in Massachusetts got together to release some stress by shouting out their emotions. Sarah Harmon, a mental health therapist, yoga teacher and founder of “School of Mom” was behind the idea. She joins TODAY to talk about the “primal mom scream” their group did to let go of their frustrations. “We got together and we let it out,” she says.Jan. 21, 2022
