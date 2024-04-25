IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Our last Shop TODAY box sold out in 90 minutes! How to get one now

Inside the scramble to find weight-loss medications amid shortages
April 25, 202402:13

  • Boy writes song to celebrate grandma not needing walker anymore

    00:49

  • TikTok CEO plans to fight against a bill that could ban the app

    01:53
  • Now Playing

    Inside the scramble to find weight-loss medications amid shortages

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    Father faces prison after violating new law in Turks and Caicos

    02:56

  • Video released of Israeli American hostage captured by Hamas

    02:02

  • Will Trump be punished for violating a gag order amid criminal trial?

    02:45

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on Trump immunity

    04:07

  • Police clash with demonstrators as campus protests grow

    02:48

  • Tennessee lawmakers pass bill to allow teachers to be armed

    02:04

  • What to know when shopping for your next insurance plan

    04:39

  • Columbia students commit to remove tents amid protests

    02:16

  • FDA says samples of pasteurized milk test positive for bird flu virus

    00:27

  • Millennials embrace retired lifestyle by moving to golf communities

    04:03

  • DOJ agrees to $138 million settlement for Larry Nassar victims

    03:05

  • Biden administration cracks down on airline refunds for passengers

    03:11

  • David Pecker details 'catch-and-kill' scheme on witness stand

    02:21

  • Senate passes bill for foreign aid and possible TikTok ban

    03:10

  • Pro-Palestinian protests spread to more Ivy-league campuses

    02:38

  • Life and legacy of Barbara Walters highlighted in new biography

    05:53

  • Baltimore says Dali cargo ship was 'unseaworthy'

    00:33

Inside the scramble to find weight-loss medications amid shortages

02:13

The scramble to find popular weight-loss drugs in stock at pharmacies around the country is continuing to create a frenzy from eager users — and it could be even more challenging as summer approaches. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.April 25, 2024

  • Boy writes song to celebrate grandma not needing walker anymore

    00:49

  • TikTok CEO plans to fight against a bill that could ban the app

    01:53
  • Now Playing

    Inside the scramble to find weight-loss medications amid shortages

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    Father faces prison after violating new law in Turks and Caicos

    02:56

  • Video released of Israeli American hostage captured by Hamas

    02:02

  • Will Trump be punished for violating a gag order amid criminal trial?

    02:45

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on Trump immunity

    04:07

  • Police clash with demonstrators as campus protests grow

    02:48

  • Tennessee lawmakers pass bill to allow teachers to be armed

    02:04

  • What to know when shopping for your next insurance plan

    04:39

  • Columbia students commit to remove tents amid protests

    02:16

  • FDA says samples of pasteurized milk test positive for bird flu virus

    00:27

  • Millennials embrace retired lifestyle by moving to golf communities

    04:03

  • DOJ agrees to $138 million settlement for Larry Nassar victims

    03:05

  • Biden administration cracks down on airline refunds for passengers

    03:11

  • David Pecker details 'catch-and-kill' scheme on witness stand

    02:21

  • Senate passes bill for foreign aid and possible TikTok ban

    03:10

  • Pro-Palestinian protests spread to more Ivy-league campuses

    02:38

  • Life and legacy of Barbara Walters highlighted in new biography

    05:53

  • Baltimore says Dali cargo ship was 'unseaworthy'

    00:33

Police clash with demonstrators as campus protests grow

Supreme Court to hear arguments on Trump immunity

Will Trump be punished for violating a gag order amid criminal trial?

Video released of Israeli American hostage captured by Hamas

Father faces prison after violating new law in Turks and Caicos

Beyoncé sends surprise to young fan who wanted to be her friend

How scientists are trying to delay menopause and preserve fertility

Jennifer Aniston is working on a reboot for ‘9 to 5’

Boy writes song to celebrate grandma not needing walker anymore

Reggie Bush to get his Heisman Trophy back after 14 years

How to know which sunscreen is best for every occasion

Stars of ‘Dora’ announce a second season of rebooted series

Influencer Iskra Lawrence shines a light on her infertility journey

Gospel singers Blind Boys of Alabama on being guided by faith

What to know when shopping for your next insurance plan

Passover treats: Matzo ball soup, pistachio cookies, more

Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt share preview of the action in 'Fall Guy'

John Leguizamo talks first ever lead role in TV series

How Alpyn Beauty fuses clinical ingredients with wild plants

Health insurance 101: How to choose a plan that's right for you

Hoda Kotb had an interesting remedy for jammed toe: Scotch tape!

Author Holly Gramazio talks ‘The Husbands,’ takes fan questions

'Girls State,' 'Livin' On A Prayer' and more documentaries to watch

Panzanella with burrata and spring veggies: Get the recipe!

Jerry Seinfeld talks 'Unfrosted,' turning 70, Larry David and more

Jerry Seinfeld helps Hoda & Jenna solve social dilemmas

Jon Bon Jovi on how he knew he needed vocal cord surgery

Sarah Cooper talks working alongside comedy greats in 'Unfrosted'

From breakfast to beauty tips: Ally Love answers viewer questions!

Hoda & Jenna compete in a word association game: See who wins!

How to know which sunscreen is best for every occasion

Shop these bestselling hair products — up to 25% off!

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse these items inspired by 'The Husbands'

Shop these eco-friendly products to celebrate Earth Day

Shop these 5 bestselling spring fashion staples

Bobbie's Bests: How to find and apply the right foundation for you

Shop these affordable sneakers for spring that go with any outfit

Browse Shop TODAY’s Travel Gear Award winners — under $50!

Save up to 50% on Shop TODAY’s 2024 Travel Gear Award winners

Gwyneth Paltrow on parenting, wellness routine, perfect date night

Panzanella with burrata and spring veggies: Get the recipe!

Anthony Scotto shares his recipe for his famous Sunday Sauce

Passover treats: Matzo ball soup, pistachio cookies, more

Pasta Napolitan: Try the noodles that blend Italy and Japan!

Boost your mood and ease stress with these superfood picks

Try this brisket with veggies and horseradish for Passover

Try Mario Carbone's tasty Italian recipe for pork chops with peppers

Mario Carbone shares recipe to make chicken parmesan at home

Passover recipes: Chuck eye roast, dark chocolate matzo toffee

4 sweet, sour and sparkling cocktail recipes to celebrate spring