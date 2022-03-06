What happens if Biden bans Russian gas and oil imports?
"Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss the pressure President Biden faces to ban Russian gas and oil imports. The choice would have severe ramifications for both Russian President Vladimir Putin and the American people. While it might put more pressure on nations that have not considered sanctioning Russia, it could lead to an “interesting debate” in American politics, Todd said.March 6, 2022
