Longevity clinics: What they do and how much they cost

06:42

Longevity clinics are one-stop shops for people to get blood work, body scans and memory tests — but they’re not cheap, with screenings often costing thousands of dollars for one visit. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Vicky Nguyen shares an inside look at the experience.Sept. 18, 2023

