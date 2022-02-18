Watch the emotional reunion between an army brother and sister
A first grade teacher in Spokane, Washington got the surprise of a lifetime this week when her brother, who has been serving with the Army National Guard, surprised her in her classroom. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.Feb. 18, 2022
TODAY Exclusive: Simone Biles on engagement and what’s next for the couple
