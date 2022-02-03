IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

US military carries out counterterrorism mission in Syria

01:19

U.S. special forces conducted a large-scale counterterrorism raid in Northwest Syria overnight, with witnesses describing a large ground assault with helicopter support. The Pentagon says the mission was successful and there were no casualties. The target has not yet been confirmed but may have been a terrorist leader. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Feb. 3, 2022

