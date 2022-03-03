IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In a rush? Here are 12 time-savers to help you get ready in minutes

  • Now Playing

    Unseasonably warm temperatures felt from coast to coast

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    Warm temperatures break records in the Southwest

    00:30

  • Tens of thousands flee homes as Australian floods spread

    00:54

  • March weather outlook: Spring weather on the way in parts of US

    00:42

  • At least eight dead after days of torrential rain leads to floods in Australia

    00:53

  • Parts of Northeast face wind chill alerts

    01:16

  • Winter storms slam the east affecting American’s commute

    01:30

  • Cross-country storm disrupts travel, spreads snow and ice

    01:35

  • Millions of Americans impacted by back to back winter storms

    03:09

  • Mount Etna erupts sending ash, smoke six miles high

    00:39

  • 2 major US storms impacting tens of millions

    01:41

  • Winter storms on the move across the US

    01:22

  • Raging wildfire burns 3,000 square miles of Argentina's northeast

    00:47

  • Millions recover from cross-country winter storm

    01:04

  • Storm Eunice causes chaos in U.K., rips cover off O2 Arena

    01:22

  • Millions across U.K. told to stay home as Storm Eunice brings severe winds

    00:30

  • Missing California hiker found alive following freak snow storm

    01:48

  • Winter storm causes 100-car pileup on Illinois Interstate

    02:57

  • Western states face worst megadrought in more than 1,000 years

    03:20

  • Winter storm packs a dangerous mix of snow, ice, and tornadoes

    01:36

TODAY

Unseasonably warm temperatures felt from coast to coast

01:08

TODAY’s Al Roker is tracking the unseasonably warm temperatures being felt from coast to coast, with some areas as high as 24 degrees above normal.March 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Unseasonably warm temperatures felt from coast to coast

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    Warm temperatures break records in the Southwest

    00:30

  • Tens of thousands flee homes as Australian floods spread

    00:54

  • March weather outlook: Spring weather on the way in parts of US

    00:42

  • At least eight dead after days of torrential rain leads to floods in Australia

    00:53

  • Parts of Northeast face wind chill alerts

    01:16

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All