Ukrainian refugee camp sings happy birthday to young girl
01:21
Amid war and devastation, residents of a refugee camp in Romania came together to give a seven-year-old who had recently fled Ukraine a birthday surprise. NBC's Joe Fryer has your Weekend Morning Boost.March 5, 2022
