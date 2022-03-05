IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What's the one photo that will forever define the COVID-19 pandemic for you?

TODAY

Ukrainian refugee camp sings happy birthday to young girl

Amid war and devastation, residents of a refugee camp in Romania came together to give a seven-year-old who had recently fled Ukraine a birthday surprise. NBC's Joe Fryer has your Weekend Morning Boost.March 5, 2022

