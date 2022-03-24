New air raid app saves lives by delivering warnings to Ukraine quickly

The U.S. says Russia has launched more than 1,200 missiles into Ukraine, with air raid sirens warning people at all times of the day to head into bomb shelters. In the days after the invasion began, Valentine Hrytsenko and his colleagues from one of Ukraine’s largest tech companies, began work on the app, Alarm. The app is a siren that sounds just like the old alarm from the streets but it alerts the public faster. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY from Lviv.March 24, 2022