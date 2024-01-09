Tweens are obsessed with skin care – but is it safe for kids?





Copied



Print

The obsession with skin care among young people has skyrocketed, with kids under the age of 13 now flocking to the beauty aisle to purchase high-end skin care products. Should this be a cause for concern for parents? NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marnie Nussbaum weighs in on teen skin care needs.Jan. 9, 2024