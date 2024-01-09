Female prisoners find purpose thanks to some very good dogs
Tweens are obsessed with skin care – but is it safe for kids?
04:50
The obsession with skin care among young people has skyrocketed, with kids under the age of 13 now flocking to the beauty aisle to purchase high-end skin care products. Should this be a cause for concern for parents? NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marnie Nussbaum weighs in on teen skin care needs.Jan. 9, 2024