TODAY celebrates Hoda's birthday with a Ritz cracker cake
01:58
Now Playing
Armen Adamjan shares hacks for around the house this summer
05:24
UP NEXT
Bobby Flay makes seared scallops with avocado corn relish
04:12
Meet the couple traveling to eat at every diner in New Jersey
04:36
Try these two breakfast recipes that you can make in a muffin tin
05:40
Get the inside scoop of ice cream business Van Leeuwen
05:07
Bobby Flay gives simple solutions for summer grilling
04:56
Bobby Flay’s grilled chicken with honey mustard glaze: Get the recipe!
03:58
Stuffed mushrooms and escarole & beans: Get the recipes!
04:01
Diavola and clam pizzas with homemade dough: Get the recipes!
05:02
Meet the two best friends behind Daphane Limoncello
06:59
Strip steak and crispy okra: Get the recipes!
04:04
Add these power foods to boost immunity, brain power and more
04:33
Anytime shortcakes with peaches and cream: Get the recipe!
05:26
Cooking with Cal: Grilled kielbasa with honey mustard
03:44
Mini muffuletta and charcuterie cones: Get the recipes
05:43
Get the recipe for these hot crispy chicken sliders
04:53
Thai squash salad: Get the recipe!
03:54
Try these barbecue pork skewers at your block party
04:25
Strawberry and corn bars: Get Christina Tosi’s recipe
05:31
Armen Adamjan shares hacks for around the house this summer
05:24
Copied
TikTok star Armen Adamjan joins Hoda & Jenna with hacks to help around the house, including easy ways to shuck corn, cut watermelon, turning on electronics when you don’t have the right batteries and more.Aug. 4, 2023
TODAY celebrates Hoda's birthday with a Ritz cracker cake
01:58
Now Playing
Armen Adamjan shares hacks for around the house this summer
05:24
UP NEXT
Bobby Flay makes seared scallops with avocado corn relish
04:12
Meet the couple traveling to eat at every diner in New Jersey
04:36
Try these two breakfast recipes that you can make in a muffin tin
05:40
Get the inside scoop of ice cream business Van Leeuwen
05:07
Bobby Flay gives simple solutions for summer grilling
04:56
Bobby Flay’s grilled chicken with honey mustard glaze: Get the recipe!
03:58
Stuffed mushrooms and escarole & beans: Get the recipes!
04:01
Diavola and clam pizzas with homemade dough: Get the recipes!
05:02
Meet the two best friends behind Daphane Limoncello
06:59
Strip steak and crispy okra: Get the recipes!
04:04
Add these power foods to boost immunity, brain power and more
04:33
Anytime shortcakes with peaches and cream: Get the recipe!
05:26
Cooking with Cal: Grilled kielbasa with honey mustard
03:44
Mini muffuletta and charcuterie cones: Get the recipes
05:43
Get the recipe for these hot crispy chicken sliders
04:53
Thai squash salad: Get the recipe!
03:54
Try these barbecue pork skewers at your block party
04:25
Strawberry and corn bars: Get Christina Tosi’s recipe