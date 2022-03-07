Former AG William Barr says he'd still vote for Trump in 2024

Joining TODAY in his first live interview since his resignation, former Attorney General William Barr opens up about his time in the Trump administration. “I was pretty content with the administration until the election,” he says. “After the election, [Trump] went off the rails. He wouldn’t listen to anybody except a little coterie of sycophants who were telling him what he wanted to hear.” He also weighs in on if he would vote for Trump if he is the Republican nomination for president in 2024.March 7, 2022