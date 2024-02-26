IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump under fire for saying his mug shot appeals to Black voters
Feb. 26, 202404:56

  • Watch: Black bear crawls out of the vent of a North Carolina home

  • Recent student murders have college campuses on edge

  • Watch: Boy hears mom say 'I love you' clearly for the first time

  • Excitement builds for April's rare total solar eclipse: How to catch it

  • What to know about retirement as Baby Boomers set to turn 65

  • Concerns grow over court storming after Duke player injured

  • AT&T offers $5 credit to customers affected by nationwide outage

  • Clinics pause on shipping embryos out of Alabama, as fallout grows

  • Navalny ally claims he was close to being freed before his death

  • Zelenskyy on need of foreign aid to win war: We count on our partners

  • Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage exchange deal inches closer

Following his double-digit victory in the South Carolina GOP primary, former President Donald Trump is facing fierce backlash for saying his mug shot appeals to Black voters. Meanwhile, Nikki Haley is vowing to stay in the race as the spotlight shifts to Michigan. Garrett Haake reports and Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker provides political analysis for TODAY.Feb. 26, 2024

