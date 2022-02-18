Trump and two eldest children to testify in New York attorney general probe
02:02
Share this -
copied
A judge ruled Thursday that former President Donald Trump, as well as his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, must comply with the New York attorney general’s probe into the Trump Organization and its business practices. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.Feb. 18, 2022
UP NEXT
Travel bookings boom for Americans as pandemic wanes
02:45
Watch: Massive wave crashes through ferry window
00:31
Mikaela Shiffrin on her Olympics: ‘It was an epic underperformance’
08:48
FDA warns against popular baby formulas after reports of infections
00:29
Teen TikTok star’s father fatally shot armed stalker at their home
02:39
Senate passes short-term spending bill, preventing government shutdown