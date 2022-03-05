IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chef Jose Andres is leading the charge to help feed Ukrainian refugees 02:36 Americans rally in support of Ukrainians 02:38 Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher match millions in donations to Ukraine 00:45
Now Playing
Truck convoy arriving in D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates 00:33
UP NEXT
Exclusive: Bill Barr speaks out on Trump’s reaction to racial injustice demonstrations 03:40 Amtrak engineer acquitted of deadly crash in Philadelphia 00:33 Supreme Court reinstates death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber 00:26 Biden administration under pressure to ban Russian oil imports 02:26 ‘If there’s rules, Russia will break them,’ former FBI special agent says 04:02 More than 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine amid war 01:54 Two areas in Ukraine under temporary cease-fire for civilian evacuation 02:34 Meet the 10-year-old artist changing lives in her community 03:41 Hoda and Jenna surprise unsuspecting fan for her birthday! 03:44 Would you go on a date at the crack of dawn? Hoda and Jenna weigh in 02:54 Harry Smith reflects on the resiliency of Ukrainian citizens 03:19 Richard Engel describes heartbreaking scenes at Ukrainian train stations as families separate 01:55 Smithsonian honors female power players in STEM with groundbreaking statues 05:28 Russia on the receiving end of cyber attacks by Anonymous 02:51 Parents of Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer open up about their grief: 'We're struggling' 03:10 Explosion at Maryland apartment building leaves several missing 00:25 Truck convoy arriving in D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates 00:33
A convoy of vehicles is set to arrive in Washington, D.C. for a planned protest against COVID-19 mandates, despite restrictions being rolled back nationwide. The “People’s Convoy” is an American offshoot of the Canadian “Freedom Convoy” and has picked up hundreds of cars and trucks on its trek across the country.
March 5, 2022 Read More Chef Jose Andres is leading the charge to help feed Ukrainian refugees 02:36 Americans rally in support of Ukrainians 02:38 Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher match millions in donations to Ukraine 00:45
Now Playing
Truck convoy arriving in D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates 00:33
UP NEXT
Exclusive: Bill Barr speaks out on Trump’s reaction to racial injustice demonstrations 03:40 Amtrak engineer acquitted of deadly crash in Philadelphia 00:33