IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Trouble sleeping? Try these products to wind down before bed 05:45
UP NEXT
19-year-old pilot completes 5-month solo journey around the world 05:34 Mortgage rates, hottest areas: A look at the 2022 real estate market 03:56 These are LinkedIn's most sought-after jobs 04:06 Woman shares 'debt journey' to educate and empower others 04:39 Newly minted Maya Angelou quarters begin rolling out 03:59 What to buy in January – and what to skip 05:23 How to dig out of debt and balance your budget 05:55 Check out these top ‘fire and ice’ travel destinations 03:12 Consumers facing higher costs as store shelves struggle to remain stocked 02:34 IRS offers warning ahead of possibly ‘frustrating’ tax season 02:16 Saving, investing, tracking spending: Top financials tips for 2022 04:50 $632 million Powerball jackpot: 2 tickets match all numbers 00:53 How to handle holiday gift returns before policy deadlines 05:35 Powerball jackpot jumps to $610 million as people race to buy tickets 00:25 How to fix your finances, from paying down debt to building up savings 04:34 Why it’s important to say your debt amount out loud 05:08 Powerball jackpot grows to more than $500 million 00:49 How to get your debt under control in 2022 03:51 How to set your resolutions (and actually stick to them) in 2022 03:22 Trouble sleeping? Try these products to wind down before bed 05:45
Whether you’re an early riser or a night owl, a good night’s sleep is the best way to start the day. Editor-in-chief of Real Simple Liz Vaccariello joins TODAY to talk about the best products to wind down before bed. She covers everything from the best nap accessory and the comfiest pajamas, to the absolute must-have bed topper.
Jan. 21, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Trouble sleeping? Try these products to wind down before bed 05:45
UP NEXT
19-year-old pilot completes 5-month solo journey around the world 05:34 Mortgage rates, hottest areas: A look at the 2022 real estate market 03:56 These are LinkedIn's most sought-after jobs 04:06 Woman shares 'debt journey' to educate and empower others 04:39 Newly minted Maya Angelou quarters begin rolling out 03:59