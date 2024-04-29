IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Donna Kelce shared her Mother’s Day wish list – and we want everything

Tornado leaves small Oklahoma town completely devastated
April 29, 202403:02

  • Mom dressed as mascot surprises son after military deployment

    00:50

  • Watch: 4 zebras escape trailer near Seattle, with 1 still on the loose

    00:30

  • Gov. Kristi Noem defends herself after writing that she killed her dog

    00:33

  • Could the date for the Super Bowl move to a 3-day weekend?

    02:42

  • San Diego Zoo shares photos of 2 pandas arriving this summer

    02:29

  • William and Kate celebrate anniversary as Charles returns to duties

    04:11

  • First container ship arrives at Baltimore port since bridge collapse

    00:23

  • Trump fires back after Biden’s roast during WHCD: ‘Really bad’

    02:10

  • Sec. Blinken arrives in Middle East amid cease-fire talks in Gaza

    01:46

  • Protesters at Virginia Tech arrested after refusing to disperse

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    Tornado leaves small Oklahoma town completely devastated

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    Swifties say ‘So High School’ is about Travis Kelce

    04:47

  • Terry Anderson, US journalist held hostage in Lebanon, dies at 76

    02:16

  • Colleges nationwide grapple with protests against war in Gaza

    04:42

  • 4th generation shoe cobbler becomes viral TikTok sensation

    03:23

  • Hamas releases video of two hostages including American Israeli

    02:34

  • Gabby Douglas returns to gymnastics after 8 years

    00:37

  • Harvey Weinstein hospitalized days after overturned rape conviction

    00:26

  • Biden ramps up attacks on Trump in show of shifting strategy

    02:20

  • Biden mocks Trump at 2024 White House correspondents' dinner

    02:11

Tornado leaves small Oklahoma town completely devastated

03:02

The small town of Sulphur, Oklahoma, with a population of nearly 5,000 people took a devastating hit as tornadoes broke out across the Midwest and South. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports and TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.April 29, 2024

  • Mom dressed as mascot surprises son after military deployment

    00:50

  • Watch: 4 zebras escape trailer near Seattle, with 1 still on the loose

    00:30

  • Gov. Kristi Noem defends herself after writing that she killed her dog

    00:33

  • Could the date for the Super Bowl move to a 3-day weekend?

    02:42

  • San Diego Zoo shares photos of 2 pandas arriving this summer

    02:29

  • William and Kate celebrate anniversary as Charles returns to duties

    04:11

  • First container ship arrives at Baltimore port since bridge collapse

    00:23

  • Trump fires back after Biden’s roast during WHCD: ‘Really bad’

    02:10

  • Sec. Blinken arrives in Middle East amid cease-fire talks in Gaza

    01:46

  • Protesters at Virginia Tech arrested after refusing to disperse

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    Tornado leaves small Oklahoma town completely devastated

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    Swifties say ‘So High School’ is about Travis Kelce

    04:47

  • Terry Anderson, US journalist held hostage in Lebanon, dies at 76

    02:16

  • Colleges nationwide grapple with protests against war in Gaza

    04:42

  • 4th generation shoe cobbler becomes viral TikTok sensation

    03:23

  • Hamas releases video of two hostages including American Israeli

    02:34

  • Gabby Douglas returns to gymnastics after 8 years

    00:37

  • Harvey Weinstein hospitalized days after overturned rape conviction

    00:26

  • Biden ramps up attacks on Trump in show of shifting strategy

    02:20

  • Biden mocks Trump at 2024 White House correspondents' dinner

    02:11

Mom dressed as mascot surprises son after military deployment

Watch: 4 zebras escape trailer near Seattle, with 1 still on the loose

Gov. Kristi Noem defends herself after writing that she killed her dog

Could the date for the Super Bowl move to a 3-day weekend?

San Diego Zoo shares photos of 2 pandas arriving this summer

William and Kate celebrate anniversary as Charles returns to duties

First container ship arrives at Baltimore port since bridge collapse

Trump fires back after Biden’s roast during WHCD: ‘Really bad’

Sec. Blinken arrives in Middle East amid cease-fire talks in Gaza

Protesters at Virginia Tech arrested after refusing to disperse

Make tasty treats with these easy hacks that are nutritious, too!

Chris Appleton shows how to get the trendiest hair styles for spring

Kate Walsh, Whitney White on teaming up for new play 'Jordans'

Meet the first female soccer player to sign $1.5M contract in the US

How to best manage your career at any stage of life

Double juicing a lemon and other chef-approved hacks to try

Grab Shop TODAY's curated box of items perfect for a staycation!

Jim Gaffigan talks 'Unfrosted,' new passion for whiskey-making!

How robots are giving firefighters an edge over wildfires

Investing, credit scores, more: Separating financial myth from fact

Try these great wines that celebrate spring and summer

Emily Henry reflects on career, seeing her books adapted for film

What's the best way to shape and shade your eyebrows?

Dulé Hill talks PBS series 'The Express Way' that spotlights the arts

Can you shred chicken with a hand mixer?

Matthew Hussey shares tips to finding love, owning your happiness

Try Deuki Hong's recipe for air-fryer pork belly with meljeot sauce

Vivica A. Fox on cameo-filled new movie, 'blessed' to be turning 60

Pop culture roundup: ‘The Big Door Prize,’ sexy water, more

Haley joins mom Hoda on TODAY for Bring Your Kids to Work Day

Grab Shop TODAY's curated box of items perfect for a staycation!

The new Shop TODAY curated box is full of vacation must-haves!

How to know which sunscreen is best for every occasion

Shop these bestselling hair products — up to 25% off!

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse these items inspired by 'The Husbands'

Shop these eco-friendly products to celebrate Earth Day

Shop these 5 bestselling spring fashion staples

Bobbie's Bests: How to find and apply the right foundation for you

Shop these affordable sneakers for spring that go with any outfit

Browse Shop TODAY’s Travel Gear Award winners — under $50!

Make tasty treats with these easy hacks that are nutritious, too!

Try Deuki Hong's recipe for air-fryer pork belly with meljeot sauce

Double juicing a lemon and other chef-approved hacks to try

Try Matt Abdoo’s barbecue recipe for a pulled brisket burger

Panzanella with burrata and spring veggies: Get the recipe!

Anthony Scotto shares his recipe for his famous Sunday Sauce

Passover treats: Matzo ball soup, pistachio cookies, more

Pasta Napolitan: Try the noodles that blend Italy and Japan!

Boost your mood and ease stress with these superfood picks

Try this brisket with veggies and horseradish for Passover