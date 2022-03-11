TODAY remembers NBC News director Max Schindler who has died at 91
Max Schindler, who was a beloved longtime director of both TODAY and Meet the Press and worked at NBC News for over four decades, has died at 91. He was at the helm for many important events in history, including the days after President Kennedy was assassinated. He is remembered as a very kind colleague and a mentor to young journalists.March 11, 2022
