The Rolling Stones set to record music with new drummer

The Rolling Stones set to record music with new drummer01:00
The Rolling Stones are making new music for the first time without their longtime drummer Charlie Watts. Keith Richards revealed the band’s new drummer on the “Music Now” podcast.March 19, 2022
